Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Plus electric scooter gets major discounts of up to Rs…

Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Plus electric scooter gets a major discount in a bid to boost sales ahead of the upcoming festive season. The electric scooter is available with discounts of up to ₹32,000 on online market platforms Amazon and Flipkart. While the electric scooter is available with a discount of ₹25,000 on Flipkart, on Amazon, it is fetching up to ₹32,000 discount.

Vida V1 Plus electric scooter is available with discounts ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹32,000 on online market platforms Amazon and Flipkart, depend

On Amazon, Vida is offering a discount of ₹27,000 on full payment for the electric scooter. On EMI payment, the discount amount goes up to ₹32,000, which is subject to the specific bank cards being used. With these discounts on offer, the effective pricing of the electric scooter comes down to a range of ₹91,000-94,000.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp plans to launch affordable Vida electric scooters FY25

Despite being a late entrant into the Indian electric two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp has grabbed pretty good attention with its Vida V1 electric scooter, which is sold under the dedicated sub-brand Vida. The electric scooter comes with a bold and muscular design, which is fresh in the segment, while there are a host of premium features onboard.

The Vida V1 Plus electric scooter gets LED projector headlamps and a full LED lighting setup, a seven-inch instrument cluster display, Other features include keyless entry, 26-litre under-seat storage, three different riding modes etc. The electric scooter rides on alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres and for suspension duty, it gets telescopic front forks. The scooter comes with a front disc brake.

Vida V1 Plus comes powered by a 3.4 kWh battery pack, which promises a certified range of up to 143 km on a single charge. This scooter is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 80 kmph. The Vida V1 Plus gets a five-year or 50,000 km warranty, whichever is earlier, while the battery pack comes with a three-year or 30,000 km warranty, whichever is earlier.

First Published Date: