Hero MotoCorp applies patent for Vida VX2 range. New EVs in offing?

Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the Vida VX2, VX 2 Pro and VX2 Plus nomenclatures in India. This move hints that the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer company may launch a series of new electric two-wheelers soon under its Vida sub-brand. The auto company filed for these trademarks on December 24 last year. However, the patent application doesn't specify the details of the Vida VX2 range. However, it is clear that the new series will have three variants, with the VX2 being the base variant and the VX2 Pro and VX2 Plus being based on that.

Hero MotoCorp showcased the Vida Z electric scooter at EICMA 2024, which marked the brand’s entry into the European market. Based on a modular architecture and capable of accommodating multiple battery capacities ranging between 2.2 kWh and 4.4 kWh, the Vida Z is different from the Vida V2 electric scooter that is on sale in India. The Vida Z electric scooter is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). It is not clear if the electric two-wheeler sub-brand under Hero MotoCorp's umbrella would launch this scooter in India with the VX2 badge.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Vida is working on its first electric adventure motorcycle as well. The company has patented the design for the upcoming electric ADV motorcycle, which is expected to launch later this year. However, it is not clear if the brand will introduce the adventure electric motorcycle in India or in the international market. During EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp unveiled two electric adventure motorcycle concepts: the Lynx and the Acro. They were meant to be an exhibition of the OEM's approach to electric off-road vehicles.

While Lynx was an adult-oriented electric dirt bike, the Acro was an adventure motorcycle concept targeted at a younger demographic, being a learner's bike. The recent design trademark application filed by the homegrown OEM suggests Vida might have plans to build the Acro. The patent image shows no front braking components and is in tune with the concept of the Acro. The VX2 could be the nomenclature for this adventure electric bike as well.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: