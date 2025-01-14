HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Hero Motocorp Applies Patent For Vida Vx2, Vx2 Pro And Vx2 Plus. New Evs In Offing?

Hero MotoCorp applies patent for Vida VX2 range. New EVs in offing?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the Vida VX2, VX 2 Pro and VX2 Plus nomenclatures, hinting that the company may launch a series of new electric two-whee
...
Vida V2
Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the Vida VX2, VX 2 Pro and VX2 Plus nomenclatures, hinting that the company may launch a series of new electric two-wheelers soon.
Vida V2
Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the Vida VX2, VX 2 Pro and VX2 Plus nomenclatures, hinting that the company may launch a series of new electric two-wheelers soon.

Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the Vida VX2, VX 2 Pro and VX2 Plus nomenclatures in India. This move hints that the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer company may launch a series of new electric two-wheelers soon under its Vida sub-brand. The auto company filed for these trademarks on December 24 last year. However, the patent application doesn't specify the details of the Vida VX2 range. However, it is clear that the new series will have three variants, with the VX2 being the base variant and the VX2 Pro and VX2 Plus being based on that.

Hero MotoCorp showcased the Vida Z electric scooter at EICMA 2024, which marked the brand’s entry into the European market. Based on a modular architecture and capable of accommodating multiple battery capacities ranging between 2.2 kWh and 4.4 kWh, the Vida Z is different from the Vida V2 electric scooter that is on sale in India. The Vida Z electric scooter is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). It is not clear if the electric two-wheeler sub-brand under Hero MotoCorp's umbrella would launch this scooter in India with the VX2 badge.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
BatteryCapacity Icon5.1 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vida V2 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V2
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon165 km
₹96,000
Compare
View Offers
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Activa E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa E
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1 - 1.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Vida is working on its first electric adventure motorcycle as well. The company has patented the design for the upcoming electric ADV motorcycle, which is expected to launch later this year. However, it is not clear if the brand will introduce the adventure electric motorcycle in India or in the international market. During EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp unveiled two electric adventure motorcycle concepts: the Lynx and the Acro. They were meant to be an exhibition of the OEM's approach to electric off-road vehicles.

While Lynx was an adult-oriented electric dirt bike, the Acro was an adventure motorcycle concept targeted at a younger demographic, being a learner's bike. The recent design trademark application filed by the homegrown OEM suggests Vida might have plans to build the Acro. The patent image shows no front braking components and is in tune with the concept of the Acro. The VX2 could be the nomenclature for this adventure electric bike as well.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: Vida Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 Vida V2 electric scooter electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.