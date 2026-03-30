Industry leaders unite to launch LEAF to standardise light EV charging

The Light Electric-Vehicle Acceleration Forum, or LEAF, officially debuted on Monday as an industry-driven consortium aimed at bolstering the electric two- and three-wheeler market in India. Inaugurated by H. D. Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India, the organisation serves as a collaborative hub for vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure operators, and technology providers. Additionally, the LEAF intends to streamline the development of a nationwide charging network that aligns with current national policies by working alongside government regulators.

Launched by Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, the LEAF forum is an industry consortium led by Hero MotoCorp, IPEC India and Ather Energy to standardise charging infrastructure for India’s electric two- and three-wheelers.

LEAF Objective

A primary objective of the forum is to establish interoperability across different charging providers to ensure a more reliable and consistent experience for the public. Interoperability initiatives for LEVs, including LECCS (Light Electric Combined Charging System) approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (IS 17017 Part 2/Sec 7) as a combined AC/DC ‘Type 7’ connector supporting slow and fast charging, are taking shape and enabling unified communication and roaming across networks. This unified technical approach is intended to simplify communication across various networks and enable easier roaming for electric-vehicle users.

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LEAF Founding Members

Moreover, the consortium was established through a formal agreement between Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy, and IPEC India, with these founding entities forming the initial steering committee. During the launch event, more than twenty organisations from across the electric vehicle sector joined the initiative, and the group plans to further grow its membership in the near future. Leaders from the founding companies emphasised that while Indian EV adoption has hit a turning point, future success depends on eliminating ‘charging anxiety’ through a more cohesive and scalable infrastructure.

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