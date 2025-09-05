Hema Malini adds the MG M9 luxury EV MPV to her garage

Bollywood veteran and BJP MP Hema Malini has expanded her garage with a premium electric MPV, the MG M9. Introduced in India this July at a starting price of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the M9 has already started drawing attention, and Hema Malini is among its first celebrity owners. She also owns the MG Hector , making this her second model from JSW MG Motor.

Videos shared on social media capture the delivery moment, where the actress-turned-politician unveiled her new car, performed a brief puja, and explored its interiors. The boot of the vehicle was decorated with balloons and photographs of her, adding a personal touch to the occasion. Hema Malini opted for the Pearl Lustre White shade. MG also offers the M9 in Metal Black and Concrete Grey for those seeking alternatives.

What does the MG M9 look like?

The MPV stands out with its upright stance and bold trapezoidal mesh grille. Split LED headlamps and connected DRLs further enhance its modern appeal, giving it a strong presence on the road.

What conveniences are offered inside the MG M9?

The cabin focuses on luxury and comfort with 16-way power-adjustable seats, eight massage modes, and seat heating/ventilation. Adding to the ambience are a dual-pane yacht-style sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a 13-speaker audio system with subwoofer and amplifier.

What powers the MG M9?

The MPV runs on a 90 kWh NMC battery paired with an electric motor that delivers 245 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It promises a range of 548 km on a single charge. Buyers also receive an 11 kW wall box charger with installation and a 3.3 kW portable charger as part of the package.

What makes the MG M9 special?

With its mix of luxury, eco-friendly technology, and long range, the MG M9 offers both practicality and sophistication, making it a fitting addition to her lifestyle.

