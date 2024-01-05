Harrier EV, Curvv EV could get ADAS: What Tata's new EV platform offers

Tata Motors has decided to step up its EV game in India with the introduction of its Gen-2 Pure EV architecture which will underpin its upcoming models, starting with the Punch EV. The carmaker shared details about the new platform which will also form the base for new electric cars like the Harrier EV, Curvv EV as well as an electric avatar of the Sierra which is likely to be the Safari EV. Besides other features, one of the biggest takeaways from this new EV platform is that it supports level-2 ADAS technology which may debut in Harrier or Curvv EV later.

Tata Motors, while showcasing the new EV platform today (January 5), said it will be called the Acti.EV. The carmaker is also preparing a Gen-2 Pure EV platform known as EMA, which is being developed with its British partner Jaguar Land Rover and will underpin future premium electric cars like the Avinya. The Acti.EV platform is targeted more towards the mass market electric vehicles like Punch EV. However,Tata has not clarified if the same platform will be used to rejig its existing EV lineup which also includes models like Tigor and Tiago EVs.

Bigger battery, higher range, faster charging

Tata's Gen-2 Pure EV platform which is basically ICE to EV conversion with major changes. According to the carmaker, the battery packs to be used on this platform will be wider and come with higher density cells. They promise to improve efficiency by 10 per cent. Tata says the upcoming electric cars based on the Gen-2 platform will offer range of between 300 kms and 600 kms in a single charge. As of now, Tata's Nexon EV has the highest range of up to 465 kms.

The new platform also promises faster charging solutions with up to 150 kW DC fast chargers that can add up to100 kms of range in just 10 minutes. The platform also supports on board charger with capacity ranging between 7.2kW and 11kW for AC fast charging.

Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, explained the features by saying, "This architecture has been meticulously designed to enable class leading efficiencies, maximising space, battery capacity and enhancing the overall driving experience."

Stronger built, improved safety:

Tata Motors also said the new EV platform will enable the carmaker to build stronger and lighter electric cars in future. Using robust crash structures and high strength steel, the new electric vehicles will not only be safer but also lighter in comparison to existing models in Tata’s lineup. The platform also allows the carmaker to offer a flat bed inside, carving out more space for occupants as well as maintain high ground clearance and enough ramp-over angle to keep the EVs a practical choice for most of the Indian road conditions.

Tata Motors says the new EV platform has been designed to meet safety standards at both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. It is confident that EVs based on acti.EV architecture will secure five-star safety ratings at crash tests.

Made for the future:

One of the key things the new EV platform will offer is the ability to support ADAS technology. Tata says its upcoming EVs could get level-2 ADAS or higher with features that may include lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control among others. As of now, none of the Tata cars come with ADAS technology, a feature that most of its rivals have equipped in multiple models, including EVs.

The Acti.ev also promises advanced electrical technology which includes features like Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V). These technology will help ensure Tata EVs to recharge home appliances as well as other electric cars. The platform is also ready to support more advanced in-car applications, adopt 5G connectivity for quicker software updates and more.

