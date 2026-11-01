H D Kumaraswamy urges auto industry to invest more in EV components, vehicle software and hydrogen tech

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy has urged the Indian automobile industry to invest more in components of electric vehicles. At the inauguration ceremony of new manufacturing plants of electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Eka Mobility, Kumaraswamy urged the industry to invest more in electric vehicle powertrains, EV batteries, power electronics, lightweight materials, vehicle software and hydrogen technologies.

The Minister also said that India is making rapid strides towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. He said that the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047 has provided a strong bridge to indigenous manufacturing, technological innovation and sustainable mobility in the country. The minister also added that the expansion of indigenous manufacturing capabilities in electric commercial vehicles, automotive components and engineering solutions is empowering the growing confidence of India's manufacturing ecosystem.

"The Ministry of Heavy Industries has focused on translating policy intent into measurable outcomes. Our schemes are supporting investment, domestic value addition, advanced technology, manufacturing and transition to cleaner mobility," he said, while adding that the success cannot be measured only by the number of electric vehicles sold. "It must also be measured by how much technology is designed in India, how much value is added domestically, how many MSMEs participate in new supply chains and how effectively Indian products compete in the global market," said the minister.

The Indian electric vehicle component market was rated at ₹41,000 crore in 2025. According to a report dubbed the 'India Electric Vehicle & Components Market Overview Report', jointly published by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and Customised Energy Solutions (CES), the market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% between 2025 and 2032 to ₹355 lakh crore, marking an over eightfold expansion. This growth is projected to be driven by rapid electrification, localisation policies, and supply chain investments.

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