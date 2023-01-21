Copyright © HT Media Limited
GreenCell Mobility appoints Devndra Chawla new CEO

Electric mobility company, GreenCell Mobility has announced the appointment of Devndra Chawla as its new CEO. He will be reporting to the GreenCell board. With a varied experience over 26 years in the corporate sector, Chawla previously held the role of a MD and CEO of Spencer’s Retail and Nature’s Basket. He also held positions at Walmart India, Future Consumer Limited, Coca Cola and Asian Paints. Chawla now moves to GreenCell as the company looks to aggressively expand its mobility business.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jan 2023, 20:45 PM
Devndra Chawla joins GreenCell Mobility with over 26 years of experience in the corporate sector

Commenting on the Devdnra Chawla’s appointment, Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vice Chairman - Everstone Group and CEO - Eversource Capital said, “We are excited to welcome Devndra to the GreenCell team, having successfully led many customer centric businesses to grow GreenCell into India’s leading green surface transport company."

Devndra Chawla, CEO, GreenCell Mobility, said, “I am extremely thrilled with the opportunity to lead GreenCell that is revolutionising the future of e-mobility in India. I feel privileged to scale the company’s growth to next phase which has established its base in business and is now ready to accelerate its businesses in green surface transport."

As a business model, GreenCell is working on building Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS). Backed by Eversource, the company is providing over 1,500 electric buses across states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. The company already has over 700 electric buses being operated in these states across 23 cities. GreenCell operates its electric buses under the brand NeuGo.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 20:45 PM IST
