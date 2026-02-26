Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ampere Nexus electric scooter launched in Nepal

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2026, 19:14 pm
  • Ampere Nexus electric scooter offers a 136 km claimed range, 3 kWh LFP battery and 93 kmph top speed.

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) has expanded its international footprint with an entry into Nepal, as part of a partnership with STC Auto Solution Private Limited. Under its expansion, the company is launching the Ampere Nexus electric scooter in the country. GEM has stated that it plans to gradually expand its footprint across Nepal in the coming period.

The Ampere Nexus has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records for climbing the 70 hairpin bends at Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu. The company also states that the scooter has been tested at Shipki La Pass at an altitude of 13,200 feet. With this, the Nexus e-scooter stands capable of tackling Nepal’s varied topography.

Battery, motor and performance

The Ampere Nexus packs a 5.3 bhp PMS electric motor while the 3 kWh battery promises a range of 136 km on a single charge

The Ampere Nexus employs a 3 kWh LFP battery pack that delivers a claimed 136 km on a single charge and can be charged in under 3 hours and 22 minutes.

Paired to the battery is a mid-mounted PMS motor delivering a nominal output of 3.3 kW (4.42 bhp) and a peak output of 4 kW (5.3 bhp). The Nexus offers four ride modes, Eco, City, Power and Limp Home, along with a Reverse mode. The claimed top speed stands at 93 kmph, limited to 63 kmph in City mode and 42 kmph in Eco mode. Claimed gradeability stands at 16 degrees.

6th-gen Ampere e-scooter to launch in FY27; aimed at sub- 1 lakh petrol scooters

Chassis and tech

The Ampere Nexus gets 5 riding modes and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will take on the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak

The Nexus is built around a load-stratified platform touted as Nex.Armor, claimed to improve structural strength. The electric scooter comes with a flat floorboard design and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Equipment includes a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display running the Nex.IO interface. The system supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, including map mirroring. Additional features include call alerts, music control and real-time vehicle monitoring.

The scooter is further compatible with an Ampere Connect Companion app, offering functions such as vehicle tracking and battery health monitoring.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

TAGS: ampere nexus electric scooter electric vehicles ev
