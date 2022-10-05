GMC Hummer EV pickup sales make slow but significant surge in Q3 2022

General Motors has achieved an impressive sales result during the third quarter of this year in the US with its Hummer EV. Also, the car manufacturer claims to have posted its best-ever sales result for the plug-in electric car models. The all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup continues its ramp-up. The EV reached a new quarterly sales record of 411 units in the third quarter compared to 272 units in the second quarter. Cumulatively, GMC has delivered 783 units of the Hummer Ev pickups so far in the US.

The number may not be that great considering the number of reservations for the car. Still, the growth of delivery of the EV certainly comes as a sentiment booster for the automaker and the EV industry as well. It has received more than 90,000 bookings for the Hummer pickup and SUV versions. GMC has even decided to close the order book after such a huge number of reservations.

This surge in sales has inspired the automaker to improve the production number for the EV gradually. General Motors has said that additional production shifts for GMC Hummer EV are planned for 2023. This suggests that, sooner rather than later, it will be produced at a rate of thousands per quarter. Meanwhile, GM plans to pause production of the Hummer EV pickup truck for several weeks starting in late November 2022, as it aims to upgrade the production plant.

The GMC Hummer EV is one of the most interesting electric vehicles in the auto industry. The GMC Hummer EV is based on the iconic Hummer, but it comes ditching the internal combustion engine in favour of the all-electric powertrain. The electric vehicle is available in two different configurations - a pickup truck and an SUV as well.

