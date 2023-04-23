HT Auto
This mammoth EV gets a new trim, promises 571 km range

General Motors has introduced a new trim for its mammoth Hummer EV. With this new trim, the electric vehicle’s portfolio has been expanded further. Christened as 3X, the new trim is available in both SUV and pickup truck body style options. The introduction of the new trim comes as part of the brand’s previously outlined strategy that debuted in 2021 with the Edition 1, and now the 3X has been introduced. The new product comes slightly behind the schedule, though.

| Updated on: 23 Apr 2023, 09:17 AM
General Motors has introduced 3X trim for the Hummer EV in both pickup truck and SUV body styles, promising a range between 505 km and 571 km.
Speaking of the specification of the GMC Hummer EV 3X, the SUV comes promising a 505 km range on a single charge, while the pickup truck comes offering a 571 km range on a fully charged battery. The EV gets a triple electric motor layout, churning out 1,000 hp of peak power, but it doesn’t come with the Extreme Off-road package. The EV rides on 22-inch wheels that come wrapped with meaty rubbers. The 3X trim also forgoes the extra skid plate, built-in assist steps and additional underbody cameras. These can be added through the special package to the 3X, but with that, the range drops to 529 km, matching the Edition 1.

Speaking of the GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV, it comes with 22-inch wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers. The range specified above drops significantly when the Extreme Off-road package is added to the car.

Speaking about the new 3X trim of the Hummer EV, the project’s chief engineer Al Oppenheiser said that GMC had been the long-time leader in professional-grade trucks and the GMC Hummer EV continues to rock the establishment, setting new standards in technology, capability and manoeuvrability. "Our unwavering goal was to develop an off-road capable super-truck right from the factory, and we’re excited to show the world what 100-plus years of vehicle development2 know-how can do when applied to EV power," he further added.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2023, 09:17 AM IST
TAGS: GMC Hummer EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
