Germany’s EV adoption hits record high after new subsidy rollout

(Bloomberg) -- More German drivers switched to an electric vehicle in the first quarter of this year than ever before after the government launched a major subsidy program that can shave as much as €6,000 ($6,967) off the price of a new car.

The share of drivers replacing their combustion-engine cars with an EV rose to 7.5% in the period, from 6.3% the previous quarter, according to a survey for insurer HUK-COBURG published Thursday. That was the highest figure since the poll began in early 2020.

About a fifth of respondents cited the new subsidy as having a direct impact on their purchase, while just over 10% said the state aid meant they were considering purchasing an EV for the first time.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s ruling coalition introduced new purchase and leasing incentives for zero-emission vehicles worth €3 billion from the start of this year through 2029 and targeted at low- to middle-income households.

As well as EVs, they also apply for plug-in hybrids and cars with range extenders, part of a broader effort to support the nation’s auto sector as it struggles with high energy costs and strengthening Chinese competition.

European manufacturers have been grappling with uneven EV demand in recent years and are lobbying hard against the European Union’s carbon-emissions rules to try to ease mounting pressure on the industry.

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They’re also hamstrung by structural disadvantages, including limited access to locally made batteries and tangled bureaucracy, while drivers are facing a surge in fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict.

Jörg Rheinländer, a HUK-COBURG board member responsible for motor insurance, said the German subsidy “is clearly having an impact within the target groups."

The program provides subsidies of between €1,500 and €6,000, depending on the vehicle and a family’s size and earnings, and the government estimates the funds allocated will be enough for about 800,000 cars.

“There are therefore strong indications that extending this subsidy to used electric cars as well could significantly reinforce this trend," Rheinländer added.

HUK-COBURG’s quarterly survey is based on data from 14.5 million insured vehicles and responses from about 4,000 people to an online poll.

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