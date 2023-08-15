Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Gen2 Ola S1 Pro E Scooter Launched With Upgrades, Priced At 1.47 Lakh

Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter launched with upgrades, priced at 1.47 lakh

Ola Electric has announced the launch of the second generation S1 Pro electric scooter, two years since the model was sold. The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro gets a host of upgrades including a heavily revised platform, updated motor, battery pack and more. The model also arrives with revised hardware and a better range than before. The new Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is priced at 147,499 (ex-showroom), making it about 7,500 more expensive than before.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 13:08 PM
Follow us on:
The second generation Ola S1 Pro has been launched with a new platform, more power, better range, and improved safety than before

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter gets a new platform shared with the new Ola S1 Air. The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. Ola says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model. The rear subframe has been reworked as well in order to make the model stronger and more cost-effective to make. The redesigned architecture makes way for a flat footboard, while the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air.

Also Read : Ola S1 Air first ride review: Big on features, low on budget

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1
₹85,099 - 110,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹85,408 - 112,531**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 105,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon
₹86,391**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis
₹86,700 - 87,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Power has gone up to 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp, while continuous power output stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp) from the mid-drive electric motor. In contrast, the Gen1 S1 Pro offered 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds on the scooter. There are four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco. The top speed has gone up to 120 kmph, from 90 kmph, while the claimed range now stands at 195 km, as against 181 km on a single charge.

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the major controls that can be accessed via touch or switchgear. Ola Electric has also updated the battery for better insulation and a 25 per cent improvement in thermal performance. Bookings for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro begin today while deliveries will commence from September onwards.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 13:08 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Gen2 Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS