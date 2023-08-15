Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter launched with upgrades, priced at 1.47 lakh

Ola Electric has announced the launch of the second generation S1 Pro electric scooter, two years since the model was sold. The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro gets a host of upgrades including a heavily revised platform, updated motor, battery pack and more. The model also arrives with revised hardware and a better range than before. The new Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is priced at ₹147,499 (ex-showroom), making it about ₹7,500 more expensive than before.

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter gets a new platform shared with the new Ola S1 Air. The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. Ola says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model. The rear subframe has been reworked as well in order to make the model stronger and more cost-effective to make. The redesigned architecture makes way for a flat footboard, while the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air.

Power has gone up to 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp, while continuous power output stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp) from the mid-drive electric motor. In contrast, the Gen1 S1 Pro offered 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds on the scooter. There are four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco. The top speed has gone up to 120 kmph, from 90 kmph, while the claimed range now stands at 195 km, as against 181 km on a single charge.

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the major controls that can be accessed via touch or switchgear. Ola Electric has also updated the battery for better insulation and a 25 per cent improvement in thermal performance. Bookings for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro begin today while deliveries will commence from September onwards.

