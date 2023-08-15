Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter launched with upgrades, priced at 1.47 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric has announced the launch of the second generation S1 Pro electric scooter, two years since the model was sold. The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro gets a host of upgrades including a heavily revised platform, updated motor, battery pack and more. The model also arrives with revised hardware and a better range than before. The new Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is priced at ₹147,499 (ex-showroom), making it about ₹7,500 more expensive than before.
The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter gets a new platform shared with the new Ola S1 Air. The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. Ola says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model. The rear subframe has been reworked as well in order to make the model stronger and more cost-effective to make. The redesigned architecture makes way for a flat footboard, while the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air.
Power has gone up to 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp, while continuous power output stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp) from the mid-drive electric motor. In contrast, the Gen1 S1 Pro offered 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds on the scooter. There are four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco. The top speed has gone up to 120 kmph, from 90 kmph, while the claimed range now stands at 195 km, as against 181 km on a single charge.
The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the major controls that can be accessed via touch or switchgear. Ola Electric has also updated the battery for better insulation and a 25 per cent improvement in thermal performance. Bookings for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro begin today while deliveries will commence from September onwards.