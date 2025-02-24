Next-gen batteries on BMW EVs promise to muscle out competition. Here's how

BMW is determined to have a formidable say in the world of electric vehicles and is all set to introduce its Gen 6 batteries to its all-electric car models starting this year with the iX3 electric crossover. While the Germans plan to put the initial focus of the latest battery platform on its Neue Klasse vehicles, expect other vehicles in the portfolio to also embrace Gen 6 batteries in the times to come. But what is so special about these batteries?

BMW is one of the strongest of German luxury car makers when it comes to selling EVs across the world. Powering its electric cars are Gen 5 batteries which maximises number of cells per module and are in a flat-form state. If you are currently driving a BMW EV, this is the battery inside your car. But how the Gen 6 batteries promise to change the game entirely is by offering a significantly enhanced range and better performance. How?

The company has revealed its plans for development and production of high-voltage batteries and electric drive systems using the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology. BMW has confirmed every fully electric Neue Klasse vehicle will make use of this technology starting this year and by 2030, there will be a near-equal mix of Gen 5 and Gen 6 batteries in BMW cars.

BMW Gen 6 technology

The Gen6 high-voltage battery concept benefits from the new 800V technology. Its new, even slimmer design allows the high-voltage battery to be integrated into a spread of different models, regardless of vehicle height. The cylinderical shape of the cells is entirely different from what has been seen so far, and will be integrated directly into the high-voltage battery. The new BMW cylindrical cell has a 20% greater energy density than its predecessor, the Gen5 prismatic battery cell. And charging in both directions will be possible.

Controlling all of it would be the BMW Energy Master, positioned on the high-voltage battery and providing the interface for high- and low-voltage power supply and for data from the high-voltage battery. t also controls the power supply for the electric motor and vehicle electrical system and ensures the safe and intelligent operation of the high-voltage battery.

But let's simplify all of this for common understanding.

A view of the electric engine manufacturing facility at BMW plant in Landshut, Germany.

The Gen 6 batteries are promising a 30 per cent quicker charging than what is possible currently. Additionally, these batteries will also ensure a range increase of at least 30 per cent. BMW claims that some of the EV models with Gen 6 batteries may even go up to 900 kilometres before needing to be plugged back in. And because of the way it is structured, these batteries can be incorporated into a wide range of BMW models, including the high-performance ones.

BMW Gen 6 production plans

BMW is underlining a 'local for local' approach which, the company says, will shield it from political and economic fluctuations while quickening the pace of production when it comes to the Gen 6 batteries. The Germans will assemble these batteries at five locations across the world - Bavaria in Germany, Debrecen in Hungary, Shenyang in China, San Luis Potosi in Mexico and in Woorduff in the United States.

And alongwith the production, BMW is also stressing on a closed-loop recyling pattern with a long-term partnership in place for Europe with SK tes and similar but sepratate partneships in the United States. The batteries will be mechanically broken down to extract cobalt, nickel and lithium which have a high-reusability.

