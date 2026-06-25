From oil producer to EV maker: Shell unveils new electric car concept

In a world where the fossil fuel industry and its stakeholders are witnessing a rapid change in favour of electric mobility, which is expected to squeeze the market share of oil companies and oil-run vehicles, the oil producers are trying to save themselves by entering new business. Oil giant Shell seems to have just discovered one. The oil producer has suddenly become an EV maker as the company has unveiled a new, efficient electric vehicle concept.

Shell has introduced the new Triple 10 Challenge concept, which is billed as an affordable and efficient electric vehicle.

Shell has introduced the new Triple 10 Challenge concept, which is billed as an affordable and efficient electric vehicle.

Shell Triple 10 Challenge concept: What it is

The Shell Triple 10 Challenge concept is an electric car concept, which is being described as a ground-breaking proof-of-concept vehicle. The concept car has been designed to inspire a new design philosophy for the next generation of electric cars, claims Shell.

The concept claims to come as an eco-friendly model thanks to its lightweight design, optimised battery capacity, and use of recyclable materials. Furthermore, the EV is envisioned to use 100% renewable energy for recharging, so the combination of these factors could give it a 50% reduction in lifecycle emissions compared to typical battery electric vehicles.

The Triple 10 comes as a small five-door hatchback with an upright front fascia and an expansive light bar. It gets digital side mirrors, flush-fitted door handles, and wheel discs with a ‘fake’ alloy design. There is a flowing roof and a minimalist interior with a rotary shifter.

Built on three core principles

The compact and affordable electric car is named with three core principles in mind. These are 10 km/kWh, having a 10-tonne CO2e lifecycle footprint, and a recharge time of less than 10 minutes. This is why the nomenclature carries 'Triple 10 Challenge'. Shell claims the car's compact battery is capable of topping up from 10% to 80% in just 9.54 minutes. This is achieved with a relatively common 175 kW DC fast charger, claims Shell.

Shell Triple 10 Challenge relies on the company’s Recharge fluid

Shell claimed that the concept is the first road-worthy vehicle to have successfully demonstrated the potential of a simplified, single-circuit cooling architecture to efficiently manage the thermal load of the car’s entire powertrain, even under the most extreme fast-charging scenario in real-world conditions. This is effectively the USP of the car, as Shell has a new fluid to sell, which is the Recharge thermal fluid.

The company said the dielectric liquid allows for direct immersion cooling of the battery and indirect cooling of the powertrain components, including the motor and power electronics. The fluid claims to unlock the potential for faster charging, lighter systems, and improved lifecycle efficiency in EVs.

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