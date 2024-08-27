From Creta EV to Harrier EV: Here are expected EVs to launch before March 2025

The EV awareness is at an all-time high, and as such, the number of auto manufacturers-even those targeting the mass market-has turned to the electric vehicle segment. Compared to conventional ICE cars, EVs offered lower operational costs, lesser maintenance-because of fewer moving parts-and a quiet driving experience. While the charging infrastructure is increasing in the country, EVs are no longer restricted to urban commuting alone. Doing long-distance commutes by all-electric cars is viable.

MG Windsor EV The India-spec MG Windsor EV will come on September 11th, which is basically the Wuling Cloud EV sold in international markets. It will be the first product from the recently formed venture between JSW-MG alliance and. Termed as a CUV, the MG Windsor EV will boast LED light bars, a panoramic sunroof, a special steering wheel and rear-seat package. Although it is not certain as to which specific battery pack would be offered in the Indian market, this global model offers up to 460 km of range per single full charge.

Hyundai Creta EV Hyundai Motor India Ltd plans to launch four electric vehicle models, including Creta EV, in the last quarter of the current fiscal, according to preliminary IPO papers the company filed with Sebi. Key expected design highlights of the Hyundai Creta EV include LED DRLs, windmill-shaped alloy wheels, and pretty-looking tail lamps. We can expect that the interior will carry more features and an enhanced design over the ICE version. Expect features such as a new steering wheel design—mostly a three-spoke layout, much like the one on the Kona EV facelift—a new digital instrument cluster, a completely overhauled dashboard, touch-based controls, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and advanced dual screens. There could also be level 2 ADAS on offer on the EV.

Maruti Suzuki eVX The eVX will be Maruti Suzuki's first all-electric offering, expected to be launched in India in January 2025. To be manufactured at Suzuki's Gujarat plant, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is likely to boast a 60 kWh battery and dual motors, thereby ensuring an operating range of up to 550 kilometres.

Tata Harrier EV Tata Motors has recently unwrapped the Curvv EV. Further electrifying the line-up, Tata intends to launch an electric iteration of its Harrier SUV in early 2025. The model was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, while it was again showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show. The Tata Harrier EV will retain the design from the ICE model with minor changes, featuring specific elements adopted for electric vehicles. The Harrier EV is expected to have at least two battery options and motor options, with capabilities of all-wheel-drive setup and an estimated range of over 500 km.

