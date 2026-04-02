Freelander Concept 97 unveiled globally, to be launched in an electric avatar

The Freelander nameplate has been revived after nearly a decade by a joint venture between Jaguar Land Rover and Chinese automaker Chery. Returning as a fully-electric off-road SUV, the Freelander will remain a standalone brand and will not return as part of Land Rover’s product portfolio. Additionally, the company has unveiled a concept model, while the final production version is yet to be revealed.

Jaguar Land Rover and Chery revived Freelander as a standalone electric brand. The six-passenger Concept 97 blends classic styling with advanced tech, preceding six production models planned for global expansion.

Freelander Concept 97: Design

The revealed concept has been named Concept 97, which refers to the year the original Freelander made its debut. The styling clearly draws from Land Rover’s design cues, though it does not carry that badge. The SUV appears to blend classic Freelander traits with elements from the modern Defender.

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Shown in Glacier Blue and Thousand Mountain Green, the concept features black cladding and aluminium accents on areas like the hood, grille, skid plates, and tailgate. The concept SUV further boasts a slanted D-pillar, which is reminiscent of the three-door 1997 version, while black detailing under the headlights and a pixel-style LED setup draws cues from the 2003 update.

The taillights sit within a black trim strip, contrasting with a vertical aluminium tailgate, at the rear. In addition to that, the rear skid plate mirrors the front design, and a roof spoiler adds a contemporary edge.

Freelander Concept 97: Interior

The interior of the SUV offers a three-row layout seating six passengers, with a rear bench designed like a couch. A display spans the base of the windshield, paired with a large infotainment screen, while the steering wheel includes physical controls and rotating dials, along with traditional stalks.

Second-row passengers get a drop-down screen and a raised centre console similar to the front. Notably, the vehicle is equipped with advanced technology, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8397 processor and Huawei’s Qiankun Intelligent Driving ADS 4.1 system, featuring a high-resolution LiDAR sensor.

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Freelander Concept 97: Company Plans

The company plans to introduce six production models under the Freelander brand within the next five years. As per the statements, China will be the first market, followed by expansion into global markets, though this rollout will come with certain conditions.

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