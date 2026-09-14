MPVs are arguably one of the most comfortable cars to go on a road trip or on a long journey and even for city travel. Spacious interior, more seats to accommodate more people, feature-rich cabin and the possibility of creating more space for luggage if need be. With diesel cars only allowed to operate for 10 years in Delhi-NCR and ambiguity related to fuel prices and mixture blends, the next best option is electric and here are four electric MPVs I would buy for my family’s daily travel:

1 Kia Carens Clavis EV Kia Carens Clavis EV EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Kia Carens Clavis EV is powered by two battery packs: a 42-kWh pack and a 51.4-kWh pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. In addition to that, the Kia Carens Clavis EV boasts a peak torque of 255 Nm. The electric MPV from the house of Kia boasts a maximum range of 404 km with the 42-kWh battery pack and 490 km with the 51.4-kWh battery pack. It can seat up to 7 people, while seating 5 people is a breeze for the Carens Clavis EV, offering 645 litres of boot space with third-row seats folded. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.03 lakh.

2 BYD eMax 7 BYD eMAX 7 EMI starting at just ₹35,200/ month Check Eligibility The BYD eMax 7 is powered by two battery packs, much like the Kia Carens Clavis EV: a 55.4 kWh pack and a 71.8 kWh pack, paired with an AC permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 160.9 bhp and 201.1 bhp. Not only that, but the BYD eMax 7 boasts a peak torque of 310 Nm. Notably, the BYD eMax 7 gets a range of 420 km with the 55.4-kWh battery pack and 530 km with the bigger 71.8-kWh battery pack. The BYD eMax 7 can seat up to 7 people, much like the Carens Clavis EV. It can easily seat 5 people, and with the third-row seats folded, it offers a boot space of 580 litres. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹27.90 lakh.

3 VinFast VF MPV 7 VinFast VF MPV 7 EMI starting at just ₹32,100/ month Check Eligibility Vietnamese automaker VinFast recently launched its electric MPV in the country, the VF MPV 7. The Vinfast VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.13-kWh battery pack, powering a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing a peak power output of 201 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the company states that the VF MPV 7 boasts an ARAI-certified range of up to 517 km. Additionally, the VF MPV 7 can easily seat up to 5 people and boast a boot space of approximately 515 litres. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹24.49 lakh.

4 MG M9 MG M9 EV EMI starting at just ₹99,300/ month Check Eligibility The MG M9 is the most expensive and the most premium electric MPV currently on sale in India. The MG M9 is powered by a 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor producing a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The MG M9 boasts a range of up to 548 km. Additionally, the premium electric MPV offers a boot space of 945 litres with the third-row seats folded, while having the potential to seat 7 people. It is one of the most luxurious MPVs in the segment under ₹1 crore, with a price tag of ₹79.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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