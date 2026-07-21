Ford’s next electric pickup is shaping up as a low-cost EV with built-in Tesla charging access

Ford’s next electric pickup is turning into one of the most important models in its EV plan, not because of size or performance claims, but because of how it is being positioned in the market. Set for launch in 2027, the truck is expected to arrive with a starting price of around $30,000, a native NACS charging port and a strong push on efficiency, space and ownership costs. That combination could make it a more mainstream EV than many of Ford ’s earlier battery-powered models.

The pickup is Ford’s first vehicle based on the new Universal EV Platform, which the company says will help it build vehicles more efficiently and profitably. The platform uses a 400-volt electrical setup and prismatic lithium iron phosphate batteries. Those choices are usually linked with lower cost, simpler packaging and better use of cabin space. For Ford, that matters as much as the truck’s size or design because the company is clearly aiming at buyers who care about value as much as range.

Tesla Supercharger access from day one

One of the biggest talking points is charging. Ford’s small pickup will be the brand’s first model with a native NACS port, which means owners should be able to plug into Tesla Superchargers without using an adaptor. Recent prototype sightings at a Tesla charging location have reinforced that detail. The charging port is also positioned on the driver’s side rear section, similar to Tesla’s layout, which should make parking and plugging in easier in everyday use.

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Space is part of the pitch

Ford is also trying to sell the truck on practicality. The company says the cabin will offer more passenger room than a Toyota RAV4, even before counting the front trunk or the bed. That is a notable claim for a vehicle that Ford has now openly described as “small" in company commentary. It suggests the truck is being designed to work as a daily-use vehicle rather than a niche lifestyle product.

Prototype testing of Ford's affordable electric pickup continues as the company prepares for its next phase of EV expansion.

Range and running costs matter most

While Ford has not released battery capacity or detailed performance figures, it has said the pickup will be focused on aerodynamics and efficiency. The expected range is at least 300 miles on a single charge. Ford also says the truck should have a lower cost of ownership than a Tesla Model Y. That emphasises the wider economics of EV ownership, not just the sticker price.

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A key model for Ford’s EV direction

The pickup also arrives at a time when Ford is reshaping production. The Louisville Assembly Plant is being upgraded to make room for the new electric truck, while older models are being phased out. That makes the pickup more than just another launch. It is a sign of where Ford wants its EV business to go next: simpler, cheaper and easier to own.

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