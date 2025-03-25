HT Auto
Ford's New Patent Brings Stick Shift To Electric Vehicles, But With A Twist. Here's How It Will Work

Ford’s new patent brings stick shift to electric vehicles, but with a twist

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM
  • Patented in 2023 and released in March this year, the new patent filed by Ford describes a new type of gear lever, not for gear shifting per se, but for mimicking the familiar feel of a manual transmission
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford EVs might soon get manual transmission.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford EVs might soon get manual transmission.

Electric cars are famous for their smooth, gearless acceleration. But imagine if driving an EV felt like shifting through the gears of an internal combustion car. That's what Ford appears to be doing with its new patent, which describes a retro-style manual shifter—this time, made specifically for EVs.

Patented in 2023 and released in March this year, this patent describes a new type of gear lever, not for gear shifting per se, but for mimicking the familiar feel of a manual transmission. Rather than engaging cogs mechanically, this lever works with actuators and an electronic controller that varies motor speed and torque output.

Also Read : Ford delivers first F-150 Lightning EV to Tesla owner with Cybertruck booking

How does Ford's system work?

Placed on a raised part of the floor, this mock shifter is linked to an electronic system that "feels" like an actual gearbox. When you shift the lever, it signals the EV's powertrain to mimic shifting—complete with delays in power delivery, just as in an actual manual. It's not about performance; it's about making a connection between driver and car.

Ford
Placed on a raised part of the floor, the manual gearbox mock shifter is linked to an electronic system that "feels" like an actual gearbox.
Ford
Placed on a raised part of the floor, the manual gearbox mock shifter is linked to an electronic system that "feels" like an actual gearbox.

To add yet more realism, Ford's design incorporates force feedback. Small motors in the base of the lever produce vibrations and resistance, simulating everything from notchy shifts to engine rumble. The system can be set to follow a classic H-pattern or operated sequentially, depending on the drive mode. Because electric vehicles do not have traditional gearboxes, Ford's shifter will also retract during idling mode

More automakers joining the trend

Automakers like Hyundai and Toyota are already exploring similar territory. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N, for example, uses paddle shifters that simulate gear changes, while Lexus has tested EVs with simulated clutches and even stall-outs.

Also Read : 2025 Lexus RZ 550e debuts with Interactive Manual Drive. Check details

Though still only a patent, Ford's experiment is part of a larger trend—making EVs more exciting for driving enthusiasts. It won't necessarily make an EV go any quicker, but it could make it feel more alive.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: ford electric vehicle

