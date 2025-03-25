Ford’s new patent brings stick shift to electric vehicles, but with a twist

Electric cars are famous for their smooth, gearless acceleration. But imagine if driving an EV felt like shifting through the gears of an internal combustion car. That's what Ford appears to be doing with its new patent, which describes a retro-style manual shifter—this time, made specifically for EVs.

Patented in 2023 and released in March this year, this patent describes a new type of gear lever, not for gear shifting per se, but for mimicking the familiar feel of a manual transmission. Rather than engaging cogs mechanically, this lever works with actuators and an electronic controller that varies motor speed and torque output.

How does Ford's system work?

Placed on a raised part of the floor, this mock shifter is linked to an electronic system that "feels" like an actual gearbox. When you shift the lever, it signals the EV's powertrain to mimic shifting—complete with delays in power delivery, just as in an actual manual. It's not about performance; it's about making a connection between driver and car.

To add yet more realism, Ford's design incorporates force feedback. Small motors in the base of the lever produce vibrations and resistance, simulating everything from notchy shifts to engine rumble. The system can be set to follow a classic H-pattern or operated sequentially, depending on the drive mode. Because electric vehicles do not have traditional gearboxes, Ford's shifter will also retract during idling mode

More automakers joining the trend

Automakers like Hyundai and Toyota are already exploring similar territory. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N, for example, uses paddle shifters that simulate gear changes, while Lexus has tested EVs with simulated clutches and even stall-outs.

Though still only a patent, Ford's experiment is part of a larger trend—making EVs more exciting for driving enthusiasts. It won't necessarily make an EV go any quicker, but it could make it feel more alive.

