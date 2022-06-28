Ford recalls 2,900 units of F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks. Here's why

Ford said F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck's tyre pressure monitoring system light may not glow up when needed and hence may not be able to provide ample warning of low tyre inflation pressure.

Ford announced a recall of about 2,900 units of F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks due to a software-related issue that may result in a failure to appropriate warning of low tyre pressure. This is the first recall by Ford after launching the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Regarding the issue, Ford stated the truck's tyre pressure monitoring system light may not glow up when needed and hence may not be able to provide ample warning of low tyre inflation pressure. This is due to the fact the recommended tyre cold inflation pressure value was wrongly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi. The recall constitutes 2,666 units of the electric vehicle in the US vehicles and 220 units in Canada.

(Also read | Ford delivers first F-150 Lightning EV to Tesla owner with Cybertruck booking )

Ford also shared that low tyre inflation pressure may cause poor vehicle handling which can lead to loss of the user's control of the vehicle. This can lead to possible crash-like situations. However, according to a report by Reuters, no accidents or injuries have been reported till now due to the recall issue.

For now, dealers will update the Body Control Module software for undelivered vehicles and customers who want to resolve the problem immediately, a process that takes around 20 minutes. Ford added that it will also update the software update through an over-the-air update in 30 days for all current owners.

(Also read | Ford F-150 Lightning EV's software estimates range accurately )

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck received over 2,00,000 reservations. The automaker had previously stated that it is not going to take any more orders for this year and hence the EV is currently sold out for 2022. The electric pickup truck's trims offer an extended range of 514 km while the platinum variant of the EV will offer a range of 482 km.

First Published Date: