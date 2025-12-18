HT Auto
Ford Pulls Plug On F 150 Lightning Production In Major Ev Rethink

Ford Pulls Plug on F-150 Lightning Production in Major EV Rethink

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2025, 09:21 am
Ford electric vehicle
Ford’s announcement this week was one of two major signals the EV era is entering a more uncertain, more contested phase. (REUTERS)
Ford electric vehicle
Ford’s announcement this week was one of two major signals the EV era is entering a more uncertain, more contested phase.
Ford Motor Co. canceled a 9.6 trillion won ($6.5 billion) battery agreement with LG Energy Solution Ltd. after the US automaker rolled back its electric vehicle ambitions.

Ford notified LG of the canceled order on Wednesday, the South Korean company said in a regulatory filing in Seoul. The amount is equivalent more than a third of LG’s total revenue last year.

LG is the latest casualty of Ford’s retrenchment in EVs — the US carmaker recently said it would take $19.5 billion in charges tied to the business and that it would scrap plans to make an electric F-Series truck. The company is also breaking up its US battery venture with Korea SK Innovation Co.’s battery unit SK On.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck beats Ford F-150 to earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating

Ford’s announcement this week was one of two major signals the EV era is entering a more uncertain, more contested phase. The European Commission backed away from what had been the world’s most aggressive timeline for phasing out internal-combustion engines, granting manufacturers and consumers more time to move off gasoline.

Ford began cutting orders from battery suppliers last year to stem its losses from EVs, people familiar with the matter said at the time. LG Energy shares dropped 5.4% in pre-market trading on Thursday. It fell 0.6% on Wednesday before the announcement.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2025, 09:21 am IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

Check Latest Offers

