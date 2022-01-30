Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ford CEO admits the automaker is openly following Tesla's lead: Details here

Ford CEO admits the automaker is openly following Tesla's lead: Details here

One of the key automakers in the US market and globally as well, Ford is currently focusing on its electric vehicle strategy.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Jan 2022, 10:27 AM
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley has said that his company is openly following the lead of Tesla in terms of the electric vehicle business. Farley said to Bloomberg Technology that following Tesla, Ford will offer a comprehensive charging network. Also, he said that 40 per cent of Ford's sales will be EVs in 2030.

(Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools)

One of the key automakers in the US market and globally as well, Ford is currently focusing on its electric vehicle strategy. The automaker has already introduced a couple of electric cars including the much-hyped Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is yet to hit showrooms but it has grabbed attention from the whole world and prompted several other automakers around the globe to think about electric pickup trucks. However, it is yet to get as much attention as the Tesla Cybertruck has received. In such a scenario, mentioning Tesla and Elon Musk might give the automaker some added advantage in grabbing eyeballs in the EV world.

Farley even said that he has learnt a lot from Tesla CEO Elon Musk when it came to EV business. Ford CEO said that he has learned most what it takes to succeed in this digital connected electric product.

The automaker has invested heavily in EV startup Rivian. Speaking about that, Farley has said that Ford will not sell its $8 billion stakes in Rivian, at least not now. The Ford CEO also said that the auto giant is aiming to drive into software and physical services, unlike its past strategies.

Microchip shortage has impacted the auto industry very hard. Speaking about that Ford has said that the crisis is not going away. Ford also forecasts that other supply shortage issues are looming ahead. As Farley said, Ford's electric vehicles use more chips than its ICE vehicles.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Tesla electric cars electric vehicles EV electric mobility Elon Musk
