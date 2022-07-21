HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles For Tesla, Strong Demand An Opportunity But Production Problems A Challenge

For Tesla, strong demand an opportunity but production problems a challenge

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has dismissed notions that current global economic situation is not conducive to big-ticket purchases like cars. He instead sees demand remaining robust.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 09:44 AM
File photo: A Tesla vehicle next to a charging station at a Sheetz gas station in Breezewood, Pennsylvania. (Bloomberg)
File photo: A Tesla vehicle next to a charging station at a Sheetz gas station in Breezewood, Pennsylvania. (Bloomberg)
File photo: A Tesla vehicle next to a charging station at a Sheetz gas station in Breezewood, Pennsylvania. (Bloomberg)
File photo: A Tesla vehicle next to a charging station at a Sheetz gas station in Breezewood, Pennsylvania.

Tesla recently reported an adjusted income of $2.6 billion in the second quarter of the year, a figure that is noticeably less than the $3.7 billion earned in the first three months. At $16.9 billion, revenue was also down by 10 per cent between the two quarters although it was up by 42 per cent when compared to the same period of last year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains confident of the demand sustaining itself and possibly growing even though the lockdown restrictions in China earlier this year is being largely seen as having had an impact on Q2 performance for the American EV maker.

Tesla has had a determined approach towards increasing its production and delivery capabilities across the world but the going has not been smooth in recent times of pandemic. Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has said that a 50 per cent growth in deliveries this year 'is still possible with strong execution.'

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Job cuts at Tesla after CEO Elon Musk's warning)

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk continue to highlight that there is a continuing demand for EVs across the world and therefore, the challenge isn't to up this demand but to cater to it. Musk has already beaten back notions that the rising inflation in many countries is hurting buyer sentiments. Car prices too have increased regardless of powertrain. Tesla Model Y, for instance, has seen an upward price revision by more than 30 per cent since early parts of 2021 and now costs $66,000 in  the US.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

For Musk though, it is all about putting the production processes into an even faster lane. After all, Tesla continues to have the extremely ambitious target of selling 20 million EVs each year by the early 2030s.

For now though, Q2 may have been a rather challenging time period even if the Shanghai facility managed to hit record production numbers in June. The newer facilities in Berlin and in Texas are looking at hitting 20,000 unit-mark each month by the end of this year. And if Musk's prediction of inflation easing by end 2022 does come true, it could be an open stretch for the world's largest EV maker to speed ahead on.

(With inputs form Reuters and CNN Business)

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Elon Musk electric vehicle Model Y Model 3
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
Aston Martin unveils new logo, will debut on F1 livery
Aston Martin unveils new logo, will debut on F1 livery
GM shuts down production in two factories in South Korea over procurement issues
GM shuts down production in two factories in South Korea over procurement issues
Bharatmala project cost doubles to ₹10.63 lakh cr; only 23% project completed
Bharatmala project cost doubles to 10.63 lakh cr; only 23% project completed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city