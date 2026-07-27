Flying Flea expands retail footprint in Bengaluru

Royal Enfield has expanded the retail footprint of its Flying Flea electric mobility brand in Bengaluru while officially commencing customer deliveries of the Flying Flea C6 . The move marks the first phase of the company's city-by-city rollout strategy for its all-new electric motorcycle brand.

The company has strengthened its presence in the Karnataka capital by adding 10 new retail touchpoints to complement its first Flying Flea store in Jayanagar, which opened on April 10, 2026. The expansion comes in response to growing interest in the Flying Flea C6, the first production motorcycle under the Flying Flea brand.

Bengaluru becomes the first delivery city

Bengaluru is the first city in India where customers have started taking delivery of the Flying Flea C6. Royal Enfield has also introduced a dedicated ownership ecosystem to support the electric motorcycle.

The company has adopted a hub-and-spoke service model to ensure after-sales support across the city. A dedicated service hub in BTM Layout will handle specialised technical requirements, while multiple spoke centres will cater to routine maintenance and service needs.

Flying Flea to use Royal Enfield dealership network

To improve accessibility, Flying Flea will leverage Royal Enfield's existing retail infrastructure through a shop-in-shop model. Customers will be able to purchase the motorcycle and access after-sales support through selected Royal Enfield dealerships and service centres across Bengaluru.

The newly added retail touchpoints are aimed at making the Flying Flea brand more accessible while reducing the distance customers need to travel for sales and service requirements.

Every Flying Flea C6 is also covered by 24x7 roadside assistance as part of the ownership package.

Flying Flea C6: Price, colours and specifications

The Flying Flea C6 is offered in two colour options, Storm Black and Flea Green. It is priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can also opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which brings the introductory purchase price down to ₹1.99 lakh.

The electric motorcycle weighs 124 kg, making it the lightest motorcycle currently produced by Royal Enfield. It is claimed to deliver a top speed of 115 kmph and a riding range of up to 154 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Royal Enfield begins Flying Flea C6 deliveries in Bengaluru, expands EV footprint

Neo-retro electric motorcycle

Inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycle from the 1940s, the modern Flying Flea C6 combines neo-retro styling with an all-electric powertrain and connected technologies. The motorcycle has been developed at the Flying Flea Tech Centre by a team of more than 200 engineers across India and the UK.

Royal Enfield says the platform integrates the electric motor, battery pack, battery management system (BMS) and vehicle control software to deliver an intuitive urban riding experience. The company has also filed over 45 patent applications during the motorcycle's development.

The Flying Flea C6 has already received international recognition, winning the Red Dot Award in the Design Concept category and the Good Design Award in the Transportation category in 2025.

Phased expansion planned

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Flying Flea C6 will not be launched across India simultaneously. Instead, the company will follow a phased city-by-city rollout, with Bengaluru serving as the first market. Additional cities are expected to be added as the Flying Flea retail and service network continues to expand.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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