Home Auto Electric Vehicles Flash Partners With Slovakia Based Gem Motors To Manufacture Hub Motors For Evs

Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs

Indian electronic component maker, Flash Electronics has announced a partnership with Slovakia-based GEM motors, which specialises in high-tech electric motors for electric vehicles. The new partnership will see Flash manufacture hub motors between 1 kW and 15 kW at its production facility in India for domestic and global markets.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 19:57 PM
(L-R) Simon Madelj, CEO - GEM motors with Sanjeev Vasdev, MD - Flash Electronics

Flash says it can provide motors as per customised solutions to automakers with a fast turnaround time. The Flash-built hub motors will come with integrated control, which brings a huge advantage to the automakers including space-saving, lighter weight, and higher cost competitiveness over existing motors with a separate controller. Flash says there are indirect savings as well for the automakers with fewer wires, bringing the total cost saving up to about 4,000 per electric two-wheeler.

Speaking on the technological collaboration, Sanjeev Vasdev, MD - Flash, said, “The partnership will accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility with innovation-driven differentiation for our customer's mobility requirements. In addition to being highly strategic and exclusive for the Indian market, this partnership aligns with our commitment to being a one-stop solution provider for EV motors globally. FLASH is now the first company in India to have a product portfolio of motors ranging from 1 kW to 540 kW across two /three wheelers, passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs including electric buses."

Simon Madelj, PhD, CEO, GEM motors, said: “Our solutions are visionary innovative designs with a low number of parts which effectively optimize the space to drive simplicity and superior performance. We are delighted to have a strong partner like FLASH and their strong focus on production and quality in manufacturing will enable us to reach newer heights in the global market. GEM motors have already onboarded over 15 customers in Europe, North America, and other countries for their range of motors and are looking to further strengthen their position in India with this new alliance with Flash."

As part of the partnership, Flash has access to 20 global patents of GEM motors and will make India the global manufacturing hub for electric motors. Speaking to HT Auto, Sanjeev Vasdev said that the company expects high demand for the low-capacity hub motors, which are used for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The heavy-duty e-motors will be used in light and heavy electric commercial vehicles.

GEM has been working on this electric hub motor for about eight years and supplies the unit to six players based in Europe and North America. The company will now source the electric hub motor from Flash, which will be supplied to companies worldwide. Flash says the motor has been tested for extreme Indian temperatures and is IP-67 rated. It claims to offer high efficiency with about 15-20 per cent of additional distance on a single charge.

Flash says it plans to an additional 150 crore over the next two years in the EV components business. The company produces traction motors, controllers, DC-DC converters, brushless DC motors, BMS and other allied products.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 19:57 PM IST
