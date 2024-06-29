HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Fisker To Recall Over 12,000 Ocean Vehicles, Days After Declaring Bankruptcy

Fisker to recall over 12,000 Ocean vehicles, days after declaring bankruptcy

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2024, 11:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has four open investigations into a variety of issues related to the Ocean SUV that wa
...
Ocean Fisker
A failed door could prevent occupants from exiting the Fisker Ocean in an emergency, prompting the recall (REUTERS)
Ocean Fisker
A failed door could prevent occupants from exiting the Fisker Ocean in an emergency, prompting the recall

Electric vehicle firm Fisker is recalling more than 12,000 Ocean vehicles to fix an issue where exterior door handles can stick and fail to open, the company said on Friday, marking its third recall this month. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has four open investigations into a variety of issues related to the Ocean SUV that was meant to compete with Tesla's best-selling Model Y crossover.

Also Read : Once India-bound, EV start-up Fisker files for bankruptcy.

Once a high-flying EV startup, Fisker filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month after burning through cash in an attempt to ramp up production and deliver its Ocean SUVs.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹55,900
Compare
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
YObykes Yo Drift
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹51,000
Compare
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Engine Icon334.0 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon55.20 kmpl
₹ 1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha 2021 Mt-09 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 MT-09
Engine Icon889.0 cc Mileage Icon19.0 kmpl
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
View Details
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon47.6 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
View Details

"A door that fails to open can prevent occupants from exiting in an emergency, increasing the risk of injury," the regulator said, adding that the company will replace the faulty door handles free of charge.

Fisker in a notice asked its dealers in the United States, Canada and Europe to stop sales of the Ocean vehicles in inventory and inspect for the issue.

The company said in a statement that 8,204 Ocean SUVs in the United States, 513 in Canada and 3,806 in Europe were being recalled, taking the total figure to 12,523 units.

Customers have complained widely on social media platforms of issues regarding the key fob not unlocking the car at times and the door failing to open.

Earlier this month, Fisker recalled more than 18,000 cars in North America and Europe due to faulty software and non-compliance with safety standards.

Fisker is the second automaker by famed car designer Henrik Fisker to file for bankruptcy protection. The first outfit, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy in 2013 after a battery failure in its Karma plug-in hybrid electric vehicle resulted in a recall and substantial associated costs.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2024, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Fisker Ocean Fisker Ocean electric vehicles recall

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.