First Ferrari Luce sells for 383 crore, sets record for most expensive new car at auction

Ferrari ’s first electric car has made headlines even before customer deliveries begin. The first Ferrari Luce , known as Chassis 0, has sold for ₹382.7 crore ($40 million) at an RM Sotheby’s auction during Monterey Car Week in California. The sale makes it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.

Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 sold for ₹ 382.7 crore

The car was sold as a one-off tailor-made example and is different from the standard production Luce that will eventually be offered to customers. It was created specifically for the auction, with its unique specification and Chassis 0 status adding to its collector value. The auction had a pre-sale estimate of around $1.1 million. However, the final bid reached $40 million ( ₹382.7 crore), making the result more than 35 times higher than the original estimate.

Who bought the first Ferrari Luce?

The winning bidder was US billionaire and longtime Ferrari collector Herbert A. Wertheim. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to educational initiatives through the Ferrari Foundation. The car itself will not be delivered to the new owner immediately. Ferrari is expected to retain the one-off Luce at its Maranello headquarters before it is eventually delivered in 2027.

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Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 (Credits: RM Sotheby's)

New car auction record

The $40-million result also sets a new auction record for a new car. It surpasses the previous record held by another Ferrari. A Ferrari Daytona SP3 sold for $26 million at auction in 2025, with proceeds from that sale also going towards charity.

It is important to note that the $40-million figure does not represent the price of a regular Ferrari Luce. The production model will be sold separately, while Chassis 0 is a unique example created for this auction. The Luce marks a major change for Ferrari as the company moves into electric vehicles. Ferrari has developed the car as its first fully electric model, with production versions scheduled to follow after the initial launch phase.

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