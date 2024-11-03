First ever Royal Enfield electric motorcycle to debut tomorrow. Check details

The Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield is all set to hop onto the electric vehicle wagon with its first ever electric motorcycle. The electric bike is set to be unveiled on November 4, that is tomorrow at the EICMA 2024.

While the company has several teasers of the upcoming electric motorcycle, the one thing the brand has focused on with the teasers is comparing the upcoming bike with Flying Flea motorcycle which played a big role in World War 2. Considering that the brand also filed a nameplate patent for the same name, they could end up calling the electric motorcycle “Flying Flea".

Royal Enfield electric motorcycle: What to expect

Earlier in October, the first Royal Enfield electric motorcycle was spotted being ridden by Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Royal Enfield in Barcelona. Instead of an electric adventure tourer, Royal Enfield will be entering the EV segment with a city motorcycle. In the teaser, the motorcycle could be seen being dropped by parachutes.

The first-ever Royal Enfield electric motorcycle might look like it has taken inspiration from the current Classic range of motorcycles from the brand, but the production model would come carrying a completely new design philosophy, which would create an entirely new perception of the brand.

Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle will take some cycle parts from other ICE-powered motorcycles that are in the brand's lineup. (MCN)

From the spy shots, it is quite clear that a few cycle parts such as the LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, adjustable brake levers and switchgear will be taken from other ICE-powered Royal Enfield motorcycles. Other parts that are noticeable are the circular instrument cluster that will be a TFT screen and could be shared with the Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450. However, it will be modified to show EV-related information. There are girder forks in the front which again were used on the Flying Flea.

As of now, there is no information on the range, specs and battery size of the upcoming electric motorcycle. But considering the size and the slim design, it is expected that Royal Enfield will be positioning it as a city motorcycle. There should be fast charging on offer and it seems like the battery pack will not be removable.

Additionally, the upcoming Royal Enfield electric motorcycle is expected to come as the priciest product in the brand's entire portfolio. Royal Enfield has not revealed anything about the pricing strategy for its upcoming electric motorcycle. However, considering the high cost of the battery pack and the premium positioning of the EV, it would be a costly motorcycle.

