First electric sedan by Volvo, the ES90 debuts with 700 km range. Will it come to India?

Volvo has officially introduced the ES90 in the international markets. The Volvo ES90 is a fully electric vehicle that blends elements of a sedan, fastback and SUV. Designed to offer a balance between elegance, practicality and performance, the ES90 aims to establish itself as a versatile option in the premium EV segment.

Volvo ES90: Design

The ES90 features a raised ride height, offering a more commanding driving position. Its streamlined roofline is designed for aerodynamic efficiency while maintaining spacious interiors. The front end sports Volvo’s signature Thor’s Hammer headlight design while the rear incorporates distinctive C-shaped LED taillights with a dynamic welcome and farewell light sequence. Customers will have the option to choose from seven exterior colors and wheel sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches.

Volvo ES90: Interior and comfort

Inside, Volvo emphasises premium materials and ergonomic design. The 3.1-meter wheelbase provides ample legroom for second-row passengers. A panoramic roof with UV protection and an electrochromic feature allows for adjustable transparency. A four-zone climate system with an advanced air purifier is included, capable of filtering 95 per cent of PM 2.5 particulates and eliminating allergens.

For a refined in-cabin experience, Volvo has focused on sound insulation, making the ES90 one of its quietest vehicles. The top-tier audio system is a Bowers & Wilkins setup with 25 speakers, Dolby Atmos and a mode simulating the acoustics of Abbey Road Studios.

Volvo ES90: Performance and features

The ES90 is the first Volvo model to incorporate 800V technology, which enhances efficiency and charging speeds. It supports fast charging at up to 350 kW, allowing it to add 300 kilometers of range in approximately 10 minutes. The total WLTP-rated range extends up to 700 kilometers. The vehicle is built on Volvo’s SPA2 platform and integrates over-the-air update capabilities to improve performance and safety features over time.

Infotainment is handled through a 14.5-inch center display with Google built-in services including Google Maps and Google Assistant. The system is powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, offering seamless connectivity and a 3D 360-degree camera view for parking assistance.

Volvo ES90: Safety features

Safety remains a key focus for Volvo. The ES90 is equipped with a reinforced safety cage and an array of sensors, including five radars, seven cameras and a lidar system from Luminar Technologies. The vehicle’s driver monitoring system can detect when attention is diverted from the road and intervene if necessary. Additional features include an alert system to warn of approaching cyclists when opening doors and an occupant sensing system that can detect minor movements such as a baby’s breathing to prevent accidental entrapment.

Volvo ES90: Will it come to India?

The ES90 is currently launched in selective European markets including Germany, France, Sweden and the United Kingdom. However, the manufacturer has stated it has plans to expand availability to additional markets throughout 2025 and 2026.

