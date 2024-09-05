Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles First Bmw Hydrogen Powered Car To Arrive In 2028, Co Developed With Toyota

First BMW hydrogen-powered car to arrive in 2028, co-developed with Toyota

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Sep 2024, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
  • BMW has announced its first hydrogen car will arrive in 2028, co-developed with Toyota, and could be the next-gen iX5 SUV.
Toyota and BMW are joining hands once again to co-develop new FCEV powertrain systems that will power cars of the future

BMW and Toyota are now joining hands once again to co-develop vehicles of the future as the auto giants announced taking their collaboration to the “next level" to offer Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) or hydrogen-powered cars. Both the automakers previously joined for the Z4 and Supra performance offerings, and the latest collaboration will see the players learn and grow with each other. BMW has also announced that its first hydrogen car will arrive in 2028, co-developed with Toyota.

Toyota has had a head start when it comes to developing FCEVs and has even been selling the Mirai hydrogen car for about a decade. With its learnings over 10 years, the company help BMW accelerate its hydrogen vehicle development while sharing resources and R&D costs.

Also Read : BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro with diesel launched

The BMW Hydrogen car arriving in 2028 is likely to be next-gen iX5 that will feature the newly developed FCEV powertrain

Next BMW iX5 Could Be Hydrogen-Powered

BMW has revealed that its future hydrogen offering will be developed based on existing vehicle architecture. BMW and Toyota will co-develop the next-generation powertrain system that will be usable for passenger and commercial vehicle applications. BMW has been testing the iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet worldwide and one can expect the next-generation of the luxury SUV to get the FCEV option, in addition to internal combustion engines.

BMW also noted that its FCEV offering will stay true to the DNA of the brand and not become a rebranded Toyota. This begs us to think that a very different Toyota iteration is under development as well and is likely to roll out of the common assembly line, much like the Toyota Supra and BMW Z4. Notably, the fuel cells that go into the BMW iX5 FCEV are supplied by Toyota.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X5 M
Engine Icon4395.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.95 Cr
Compare View Offers
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
Compare View Offers
Audi Q7
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Discovery
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr
Compare View Offers

Missing piece for the E-Mobility puzzle

The move also comes as reliance on just EV tech and battery systems has not exactly picked up globally. BMW notes that “hydrogen is the missing piece for completing the electric mobility puzzle where battery-electric drive systems are not an optimal solution."

The new BMWs will be based on the Neue Klasse platform, which will be the automaker’s first dedicated EV architecture, which already incorporates hydrogen technology. That said, the existing CLAR platform could be optimised as well to accommodate the FCEV powertrain for the initial offerings.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2024, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: 3 Series Gran Limousine Toyota BMW partnership Toyota BMW BMW Toyota BMW Hydrogen Hydrogen cars FCEV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS