Massive fire breaks out at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin, no injury reported

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin has its own fire brigade, which came to douse the flame.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 16:07 PM
Fire at Tesla Giga Berlin plant. (Image: Electrek)
A massive fire broke out at the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin in the wee hours of Monday. Märkische Oderzeitung, a local newspaper, claimed that a large pile of cardboard and wood caught on fire at the recycling factory located at the Tesla Giga Berlin facility. Eight hundred cubic meters of paper, cardboard, and wood reportedly caught on fire – resulting in significant flames at the factory, claimed the report.

The report also claimed that it took hours and 50 firefighters, including 12 from Tesla's own firefighting brigade, to get the flames under control. However, it is not clear if there was any casualty due to the accident. The report claims that no injuries have been reported so far due to the accident. “A fire broke out on Monday night on the premises of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide. The fire brigades of the municipality of Grünheide were called at 3.33 a.m. by the Tesla plant fire brigade. A pile of cardboard is said to have burned on the site. According to information from the Oderland regional office, several fire brigades from the municipality of Grünheide and the turntable ladder from Erkner were used," reported the publication.

While Tesla is tight-lipped about the accident, detractors of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin project are calling for a production stop due to the fire.

The Tesla Giga Berlin project was welcomed by locals, but a decent amount of people objected to Tesla establishing a factory at the location. They objected that this plant would impact the local environment and especially the drinkable water supply. Now, after the fire incident, one such group has started calling for an immediate production stop over the fire. Earlier this year, the same group called for Tesla’s production permit to be revoked following a paint leak at the Giga Berlin factory.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle
