Ahmedabad-based Matter Group has finally kicked off the deliveries of its Aera 5000 electric motorcycle. The deliveries were started from the brand's Ahmedabad experience centre which was recently inaugurated. Matter says that the new experience centre will deliver a ‘phygital’ for the customers to experience the Aera motorcycles.