Pure EV offers 20,000 discount on ecoDryft and eTryst X bikes

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Oct 2024, 17:07 PM
  • Pure EV announces a 20,000 discount on ecoDryft and eTryst X models, reducing ecoDryft's price to 99,999. The offer lasts until November 10.
The ecoDryft and eTryst X both offer unique USPs, the former is made to be an efficient commuter bike whereas the latter is more performance-focused.

Pure EV, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced discounts on the ecoDryft and eTryst X models. Under the offer, customers get a flat 20,000 off on the two-wheelers which has brought the starting price of the ecoDryft to 99,999. The brand is offering this discount given the ongoing festive season and it will be available till 10th November.

The electric motorbikes are both built on Pure EV's predictive-AI X-Platform which allows them to have features including cloud alerts, smart battery management, and driving aids like coasting regeneration, hill-start assist, reverse mode and park assist.

Also Read : Redefining Reliability: PURE EV’s Push for Dependable Electric Mobility

Pure EV ecoDryft: Specifications and pricing

The ecoDryft gets a top speed of 80 kmph with a range claim of up to 151 km. There is a portable battery on the bike rated at 3 kWh and it fully charges up in 6 hours (claimed). The motor of the two-wheeler puts out a peak power of 3 kW and features three riding modes including Drive, Cross Over and Thrill.

The motorbike gets telescopic forks at the front and coiled springs at the rear wheel. The non-discounted pricing of the ecoDryft starts at 1,19,999 (ex-showroom) and with the discount, it is being offered at 99,999 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched, rivals Hero Splendor

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
PURE EV EcoDryft
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon130 km
₹ 1.20 - 1.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
PURE EV eTryst 350
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
PURE EV ETrance+
BatteryCapacity Icon1.8 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹93,999
Compare View Offers
PURE EV Epluto 7G
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon90 km
₹83,999
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 - 1.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Pure EV eTryst X: Specifications and pricing

The eTryst X features a top speed of 94 kmph and a claimed range of up to 171 km. Aimed at performance, the eTryst X gets a BLDC hub motor which makes 4 kW of peak power while being paired to a 3.5 kWh NMC battery. The battery fully charges up in 6 hours (claimed).

The suspension setup includes dual hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and rear. The eTryst X also gets three riding modes including Drive, Cross Over and Thrill. The pricing of the motorbike starts at 1,49,999 (ex-showroom) without the discount but the bike will only set you back 1,29,999 (ex-showroom) during the sale.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2024, 17:07 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle pure ev ecodryft etryest
