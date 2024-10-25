Pure EV offers 20,000 discount on ecoDryft and eTryst X bikes

Pure EV , an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced discounts on the ecoDryft and eTryst X models. Under the offer, customers get a flat ₹20,000 off on the two-wheelers which has brought the starting price of the ecoDryft to ₹99,999. The brand is offering this discount given the ongoing festive season and it will be available till 10th November.

The electric motorbikes are both built on Pure EV's predictive-AI X-Platform which allows them to have features including cloud alerts, smart battery management, and driving aids like coasting regeneration, hill-start assist, reverse mode and park assist.

Also Read : Redefining Reliability: PURE EV’s Push for Dependable Electric Mobility

Pure EV ecoDryft: Specifications and pricing

The ecoDryft gets a top speed of 80 kmph with a range claim of up to 151 km. There is a portable battery on the bike rated at 3 kWh and it fully charges up in 6 hours (claimed). The motor of the two-wheeler puts out a peak power of 3 kW and features three riding modes including Drive, Cross Over and Thrill.

The motorbike gets telescopic forks at the front and coiled springs at the rear wheel. The non-discounted pricing of the ecoDryft starts at ₹1,19,999 (ex-showroom) and with the discount, it is being offered at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched, rivals Hero Splendor

Pure EV eTryst X: Specifications and pricing

The eTryst X features a top speed of 94 kmph and a claimed range of up to 171 km. Aimed at performance, the eTryst X gets a BLDC hub motor which makes 4 kW of peak power while being paired to a 3.5 kWh NMC battery. The battery fully charges up in 6 hours (claimed).

The suspension setup includes dual hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and rear. The eTryst X also gets three riding modes including Drive, Cross Over and Thrill. The pricing of the motorbike starts at ₹1,49,999 (ex-showroom) without the discount but the bike will only set you back ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom) during the sale.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: