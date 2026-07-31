Ferrari Luce EV sold out in just two months

Ferrari Luce EV , the first pure electric production sports car, has been a controversial model from the Italian automaker. Despite the backlash Ferrari received for its Luce EV, the automaker has been adamant that there is strong interest in the electric car, including from new clients. Proving the company right, the Ferrari Luce EV has been sold out completely, within just two months after its launch in late May this year.

Despite the backlash Ferrari received for its Luce EV, the Italian sports car manufacturer has been adamant that there is strong interest in the EV, including from new clients.

The Ferrari Luce has been quite controversial since its debut. The car looks unlike anything the Italian carmaker has made before. Also, it comes as a completely electric powertrain-driven model. The move came as a bold shift from the OEM, which received mixed reactions from automotive enthusiasts.

FT has reported that Ferrari already hit its sales target for the year just over two months ago. The Luce EV claims to have registered strong demand in the Chinese market, a country where luxury electric cars see significant consumer demand. Ferrari has not revealed how many Luce EVs the company plans to make.

The report has quoted Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna saying that shortly after its debut, the Luce EV received strong consumer interest, including from new buyers. He also reportedly said the company has already received bank deposits from the customers for the Luce EV. Interestingly, this comes just two weeks after Ferrari's global marketing director Emanuele Carando said the company was surprised by the magnitude of the backlash. He was also very pleased because people are passionate about the brand.

Debuted on May 25 this year, the Ferrari Luce EV commands a price tag of approximately $640,000 ( About ₹6.10 crore). It was introduced as a four-door, five-seat grand tourer, generating 1,035 horsepower from a quad-motor AWD setup. It features an ultra-aerodynamic profile with a low drag coefficient. The Luce EV incorporates a minimalist cabin with physical switchgear and dual manettino dials.

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