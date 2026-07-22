Ferrari Luce ‘Chassis 0’ to be auctioned for charity at Monterey Car Week

Ferrari ’s first electric car is heading to auction before most buyers have even seen one in person. The Italian carmaker will sell the first production example of the Luce , identified as Chassis 0, at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week sale in August. Ferrari says the money raised will support educational initiatives through The Ferrari Foundation.

A one-off with a high estimate

The auction gives Ferrari a way to turn the attention around its first EV into a high-profile fundraiser. RM Sotheby’s values the one-off Luce at more than $1.1 million, which works out to more than ₹9 crore. That is a clear step above the standard Luce, which carries a price tag of $640,000, or roughly ₹5.3 crore.

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Ferrari has positioned the sale as a rare chance to buy the first production chassis from the Luce programme. The car also arrives with a charitable purpose, since every dollar from the auction will go to The Ferrari Foundation’s educational work.

Tailor Made treatment

This Luce is not a standard example. Ferrari’s Tailor Made division has personalised the car with a colour and materials package built specifically for this chassis. The theme centres on light and the way it changes the look of the surface.

The exterior uses a bespoke Madreperla Semi-Gloss finish with a special Tailor Made pigment. Ferrari says the paint is designed to shift between green and violet tones depending on the light and the viewing angle. It also says the finish process gives each application its own character.

Ferrari's first production Luce EV gets exclusive Tailor Made styling, including bespoke paint and unique design details.

Cabin and details

Inside, the Luce continues the same idea with Perla Le Mans metallic leather and Grigio Corvara secondary trim pieces. Ferrari says the metallic leather was created exclusively for the Tailor Made programme and chosen for both its appearance and the brighter feel it gives the cabin.

The car also comes with colour-coded five-spoke wheels, bespoke brake calipers and a plaque marking it as the first production chassis of the Luce programme. That means this particular EV is likely to stand out even among other collector-grade Ferraris.

Also Read : Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched at ₹4.6 crore, produces 640 hp

A new chapter for Ferrari

The auction adds another layer to the debate around Ferrari’s first electric car. The Luce has already divided opinion, but Chassis 0 now has a secure place in the brand’s history. At Monterey, the biggest surprise may be how much a modern Ferrari without an engine can fetch.

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