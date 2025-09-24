Ferrari EV test mule goes shy, hides design under fake body panels: What is it?

Ferrari has been steadily developing its first electric car under closed doors in Maranello, but it really does not want you to see it yet. A heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spotted in the wild with ridiculously fake body panels that leave everything up to imagination. While it was previously being tested with Maserati Levante body panels, new spy shots from Derek Cornelissen bring us a glimpse of a near-production version on home ground.

The Ferrari “Elettrica" is likely to come out smaller when the wraps are taken off for good and will definitely not look as bulky as the test mule does. While it is expected to retain the breadvan silhouette, however, the angle of the rear-end panels and glass point fingers to a sloping roofline. Most of the body panels are an attempt to distract us from the electric Ferrari’s actual design, which is expected to carry over cues from the Purosangue SUV, including its rear-hinged doors.

And the distraction works, as there is little confirmed about its true design philosophy and positioning, but the electric Ferrari will likely try to blur the line between a sports car and an SUV. It is intended to be a family-friendly vehicle, with enough room to seat four occupants, including the driver.

Ferrari Elettrica: Platform and performance:

The Ferrari Elettrica will feature a bespoke platform with most components to be built in-house, including the batteries and motors

Ferrari is known for being tight-lipped about upcoming models, and it is no different with the Elettrica. What we do know is that the Italian marque will roll it on a completely tailor-made platform, with most of its components likely to be built in-house. These include the electric motors as well as the batteries. Details around the range, battery pack size, and power figures will have to wait until Ferrari’s next reveal event on October 9, 2025.

Also Read : The Ferrari Testarossa returns in modern overalls with 1,035 bhp hybrid power

Ferrari Elettrica: Launch, pricing, and positioning

The electric Ferrari is slated for a global unveiling and launch in the first half of 2026, with deliveries expected to follow later in the year. Speculations suggest the pricing would hover around the $5,00,000 mark, making it approximately ₹4.43 crore. This could, however, vary greatly, depending on the sort of tech and engineering that goes into it, and how Maranello wants to value it.

As for its competition, it would eventually come down to the Ferrari EV’s final pricing and the performance it brings to the table. The 905 bhp Lotus Eletre is among the list, but that one costs nearly half the Elettrica’s expected price. To this end, the new Prancing Horse will be positioned as quite an exclusive offering with not too many segment-rivals.

