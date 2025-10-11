Ferrari Elettrica to debut in 2026 with over 1000 hp: Technical details revealed

Ferrari ’s upcoming electric car will make its debut in the first half of 2026, and the Italian marque has unveiled the initial details, outlining the technical architecture that underpins the model. Known as the ‘ Elettrica ’, it marks Maranello’s first step into the electric era after nearly two decades of research in electrification that began in Formula 1. This is the first Ferrari that introduces a fully electric powertrain developed entirely in-house.

The Ferrari Elettrica features a chassis and body structure made from 75 per cent recycled aluminium. Ferrari has manufactured all major components at its newly inaugurated ‘e-building’ in its Maranello facility, patenting over 60 new technologies for this project. The car employs a floor-integrated 800V battery with an energy density of 195 Wh/kg, with the pack fitted between the front and rear axles to lower the centre of gravity by 80mm when compared to an equivalent ICE model. With this, the Elettrica achieves a 47:53 front-to-rear weight distribution, similar to that of mid-engined Ferraris.

Category Details Overview First all-electric Ferrari, 2-row, AWD Development 20+ years F1-based EV research, 60+ patents, fully in-house Chassis & Body 75% recycled aluminium, EV-optimised architecture Battery 800V, 195 Wh/kg, floor-mounted, 47:53 weight balance, -80mm CG Front Axle 210 kW, 3500 Nm, disconnects for efficiency, 500ms re-engage Rear Axle 620 kW, 8000 Nm, torque vectoring at each wheel Suspension 48V active, rear steering, damped rear subframe, short overhangs Driving Modes eManettino: Range/Tour/Performance; Manettino: Ice/Wet/Dry/Sport/ESC-Off; paddles control torque/braking Sound Enhanced natural motor tones; unwanted harmonics filtered Driver Position Far-forward, berlinetta-style cockpit Launch Exterior reveal H1 2026, production-ready

Performance and driving dynamics:

Both electric axles have been developed internally, with the front delivering 210 kW and up to 3,500 Nm of torque. This disconnects during gentle driving to conserve energy and re-engages within 500 milliseconds when the driver needs more traction. The rear axle delivers 620 kW and 8,000 Nm, with torque vectoring at each wheel allowing for precise control.

The third-gen 48V active suspension that debuted in the Purosangue and F80 will now underpin the upcoming Elettrica, and it comes updated with lighter shock absorbers and improved damping control.

Cabin highlights

Inside, the driver sits far forward, echoing the classic 2+2 sports coupes. The Manettino rotary dial on the steering wheel covers Ice, Wet, Dry, Sport, and ESC-Off modes, while the eManettino offers Range, Tour, and Performance modes. The paddle shifters, with which you would normally change gears in an ICE-powered model, now adjust torque and regenerative braking.

Ferrari has also tuned the electric motors’ natural acoustics to preserve a characteristic sound. This is enhanced with an accelerometer, which amplifies the sound in the cabin while filtering unwanted noise through Order Noise Cancellation. The result, according to the company, maintains the aural engagement of a Ferrari without replicating combustion noise.

Ferrari plans to reveal the Elettrica’s exterior design in the first half of 2026, claiming the car is now fully ready to enter production. When launched, it will represent the most significant technical milestone yet in Maranello’s shift toward electrified performance.

