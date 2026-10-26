Ferrari CEO praises Tesla Roadster, singles out upside-down stunt

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has rated the Tesla Roadster a flat 10 out of 10, twice, for both its technology and its presentation. Interestingly, Vigna is known for not handing out perfect scores regularly, but that's what he did for the Tesla EV. Also, another interesting fact is that his comment comes at a time when Ferrari is pushing itself ahead with its own electric vehicle plans, including the first battery-electric model.

The Tesla Roadster is claimed to be capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in less than one second, while it can reach a top speed of more than 531 kmph.

Vigna's rating of the Tesla Roadster came almost like a thank-you note, as Reuters reported. "As a European, thank you for showing us how that, even in an old world, you can still innovate and dare," he said, describing the Roadster reveal as proof that the auto industry has not run out of ideas. He also said, “It ​certainly shows that also in the automotive world there's ​still ⁠a lot to be done. We have to keep dreaming."

Tesla unveiled the next-generation Roadster at the SpaceX rocket test facility in McGregor, Texas, a few days ago. The demonstration of the EV leaned hard on spectacle. The Roadster drove up a ramp and stayed attached to it while upside down, using a highly powerful suction fan system. What's more interesting was that the car then launched off, turned in midair, and landed on the ground with the help of compressed gas thrusters, derived from SpaceX hardware.

Speaking of the car, Vigna gave it 10 out of 10 for the demonstration and engineering on display. He said that it shows the automotive world there is still a lot to be done. Paired with the perfect score, his comment is doing most of the work in turning a single executive's opinion into a wider talking point about the auto industry's appetite for risk.

The Tesla Roadster is claimed to be capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in less than one second, while it can reach a top speed of more than 531 kmph.

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