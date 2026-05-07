FADA: Ola Electric sales tumble by 36 per cent as River Mobility sales grow threefold in April 2026

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has reported that electric two-wheelers in India have witnessed total sales of 1,48,740 units in April 2026, growing by 60.73 per cent from 92,538 unit sales during the same period last year. The market share of the electric two-wheelers in India has also increased to 7.8 per cent in April 2026, compared to 5.5 per cent in April 2025.

India's electric two-wheeler sales surged 60.73% in April 2026, reaching 148,740 units. While most manufacturers like River Mobility saw massive growth, Ola Electric experienced a significant 38.6% decline in sales.

Ola Electric: April 2026 Sales

While all major players in the electric two-wheeler space have grown year-on-year, Ola Electric has been an exception. The Bhavish Agarwal-led electric two-wheeler company has witnessed a decline of 38.6 per cent to 12,171 unit sales in April 2026, compared to 19,824 unit sales during the same period last year.

Ola Electric’s product portfolio consists of S1 Pro Sport, S1 Pro, S1 Pro+, S1 X, S1 X+, Roadster and Roadster X+. The company’s electric two-wheeler portfolio boasts a price range of ₹89,999 (ex-showroom) to ₹1,89,999 (ex-showroom).

River Mobility: April 2026 Sales

On the other end of the spectrum, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company, River Mobility, has grown threefold. The company grew by 301.88 per cent to 3,199 unit sales in April 2026 from 796 unit sales during the same period last year. The River Mobility’s product portfolio consists of only one product, which is the Indie, which is opposite to Ola's seven-product portfolio.

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Growth of E2W Segment in India: April 2026

Other players in India's electric two-wheeler space grew significantly in April 2026. Companies like Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp and Bgauss Auto more than doubled their sales this month. In contrast, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto and Greaves Electric Mobility grew by 88.64 per cent, 71.68 per cent and 71.97 per cent, respectively.

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