FADA: Kia EV sales grow by over 900 per cent as BMW doubles EV sales in April 2026

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association announced that the electric passenger vehicle sales amounted to 23,506 unit sales in April 2026, a growth of 75.14 per cent from 13,421 units sold in April 2025. Additionally, the EV sales of Kia and BMW grew significantly over the year, while Tata and Mahindra sold the most electric cars in April 2026.

Kia EV sales growth: April 2026

According to the FADA reports, Kia’s electric vehicle sales grew by 905.88 per cent to 342 units sold in April 2026 from 34 units sold in April 2025. Currently, the South Korean automaker boasts an EV product portfolio consisting of the Kia Carens Clavis EV, EV6 and EV9. The company has plans to expand its EV lineup with the expected launch of the Syros EV, while introducing strong hybrid powertrains in India.

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Kia Carens Clavis EV is the most affordable electric vehicle from its EV product portfolio, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.99 lakh. Boasting two different battery pack options, including a 42-kWh battery pack and a 51.4-kWh battery pack. The battery packs power an electric motor placed on the front axle, making it a front-wheel drive car. The electric motor produces 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Carens Clavis boasts an ARAI-certified range of 402 km with the 42-kWh battery and 490 km with the 51.9 kWh battery on a single charge, while the electric MPV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

(Also Read: TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh launched with 175 km range at ₹1.37 lakh)

BMW EV sales growth: April 2026

The recent FADA electric passenger vehicle retail data of April 2026 states that BMW doubled its EV sales, with a growth of 108.33 per cent to 300 units this month, compared to 144 units sold during the same period last year. The German luxury automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio consists of four vehicles, including the iX1 long wheelbase, iX, i7, and i5 M60.

The most popular and affordable electric BMW is the iX1 LWB, which has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹51.40 lakh. The BMW iX1 LWB is offered with a 66.4-kWh battery pack, sending power to an electric motor which produces 201.1 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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