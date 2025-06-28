Facing DC fast charging issue on your MG Windsor EV? A fix is on its way

MG Windsor EV has been topping the sales charts for electric vehicle for several months now. It has helped JSW MG Motor India gain significant market share in the EV sector. However, there are have been several instances where customers have faced issues with DC fast charging. This is a huge issue considering the fact that a customer can be left stranded somewhere.

Now, the company has issued an update for the customers. It is related to the Battery Management System and the high-voltage battery. Customers would need to visit their nearest authorised service centre to get this update installed which could take between 30 minutes to 1 hour. In theory, this update should fix the DC fast charging issues that the Windsor EV is facing. However, we will have to wait for some time to confirm whether this fix has worked or not.

MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV has a rather unusual face that may not instantly impress an onlooker. But the rounded contours here are tastefully glazed with LED elements and a tad of chrome at the very bottom.

Even after the price hike, the Windsor EV continues to offer a tremendous amount of value for money. However, people have experienced severe range drop in scorching summers. Apart from this, there have been instances, where the plastic piece where the seat adjustment buttons are placed broke. There is a lack of clarity with the 360-degree parking camera and the infotainment system itself can be a bit slow at sometimes. However, the guidelines on offer are very precise.

When the Pro variant of the Windsor EV was launched, the existing customers wanted to know whether they would get the upgraded battery pack or not. To this, the company replied that the new, larger battery pack cannot be fitted to the current Windsor because the mounting points are different. However, an option like this would have been nice at an additional cost.

The Windsor EV is powered by a front wheel drive motor that puts out 134 bhp of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque, which is delivered immediately. The performance is immediate, and there are driving modes on offer as well along with regen modes. And there is a proper difference between all the driving and regen modes.

Because the Windsor EV is based on an electric platform, it is spacious. There is ample amount of room for everybody and it can seat five persons at once quite easily. However, the rear suspension is on the stiffer side so which you will need to slow down on speed breakers and bumps, or it will send a jolt. However, the ride quality does improve when there is a load in the boot or there are passengers in the rear seat. This firmness is what provides Windsor EV a lot of stability and confidence out on the highways.

