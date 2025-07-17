Explainer: Will Tesla’s launch in India make a major impact in the country’s EV market? How will the dynamics change?

The most hyped electric car manufacturer in the world, Tesla , has finally launched its electric car officially in India. The US-based electric car manufacturer launched its Model Y crossover in India as the brand's first EV in the country. While Tesla's entry was initially thought to disrupt the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, now it seems unlikely, at least in the near term. However, if the automaker considers local manufacturing and starts selling electric cars at a more affordable price range, then it may become a disruption in the coming years.

Despite initial excitement, Tesla's India entry is unlikely to pose a threat to other players in the Indian electric car market, but in the long term, the EV manufacturer may bring significant disruption.

Launched at a pricing range between ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y sits in the premium electric car segment in India, which still remains a niche in the country, despite fast growth pace witnessed in the last few years, owing to the rising population of millionaires and their appetite for high-end cars. No wonder Tesla's arrival of its flashy Model Y could further fuel these rich consumers' appetite.

Between January and May 2025, India's luxury electric car sales have surged 66 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revealed industry data. The luxury electric cars now account for 11 per cent of total luxury car sales in India, which is seven per cent up from what was recorded in the same period last year. This growth is being spearheaded by Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.

Tesla's official entry in India has created quite some excitement in the country, but unlikely to pose any significant disruption in the industry in short term.

No disruption in the short term

Tesla's entry into the Indian electric car market is unlikely to create any major disruption in the short term. The Indian passenger vehicle market, or even the electric car segment too is driven majorly by the sales of the affordable products that are positioned in the under ₹20 lakh category.

When it comes to luxury cars, or luxury electric cars, they still contribute a little to the overall electric car sales in the country. Hence, car brands that have been selling luxury electric cars in the country, including OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, are unlikely to face any immediate threat from Tesla. In a nutshell, despite the initial excitement, Tesla's car sales numbers in India are expected to remain modest in the near term, and one of the key reasons behind that is that premium pricing will make its vehicles unaffordable for more than 95 per cent of car buyers in India.

Tesla has been known for bringing disruptive automotive technologies into the market, which may create challenges for the other auto OEMs in the Indian market in the long run.

India-US trade deal could play a key role for Tesla

The timing of Tesla's official car launch in India is an interesting factor in this whole story. The automaker launched its Model Y crossover in India at a time when the country is negotiating and inching closer to a trade deal with the US, where the EV manufacturer has its base.

While Tesla is initially selling its cars in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs) models, it could get potential benefits from the India-US trade deal. If the governments of these two countries come to an agreement to reduce the import taxes, Tesla could see a major pricing advantage. In that case, the Tesla cars could see a price cut in the country, which will eventually boost their sales significantly in the Indian market.

Tesla will initially sell only the Model Y crossover as a CBU model in India, while at a later stage, the OEM may bring more models and even start local manufacturing of its cars as well. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Tesla may bring massive disruption in the long term

While there is no immediate disruption in the Indian electric car market due to Tesla's arrival, in the long term, the scenario may change drastically. Elon Musk's company could explore the possibility of setting up a local manufacturing plant in India within the next few years. This will help the brand to price its cars aggressively against competitors, eventually reaching more consumers.

Local manufacturing will also help the brand to get the benefits of the government schemes, while it will also enable Tesla to enhance its presence in other markets in the region. With the local manufacturing strategy, we may see Tesla introducing its much-talked Model 2 in the country, which could be a game-changer for the brand and for the industry as well.

Further, the entry of a brand in India, like Tesla, is expected to boost consumer awareness and expectations. This will enhance the consumer's interest in electric vehicles and will set new benchmarks in modern automotive technology. Tesla, which has been known for bringing a plethora of advanced technologies in its cars, may propel other auto OEMs and stakeholders in the industry to step up their efforts and investment in innovations in the electric vehicle comprehensive ecosystem.

