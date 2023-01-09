Exclusive: World's first self-balancing electric scooter set for Auto Expo 2023

Liger Mobility is all set to unveil the world's first auto-balancing electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023. The homegrown electric mobility startup claims its upcoming electric scooter can balance itself independently without assistance from any side or centre stand. This makes the e-scooter one of a kind in the bulging electric two-wheeler segment in India as well as in the global market as well. The name of the scooter will be announced at the event.

Mumbai-based Liger Mobility already teased the self-balancing and self-parking technology-enabled electric scooter in 2019. However, that was a pre-production prototype, and the model it will showcase at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 is ready for production. HT Auto got exclusive access to the scooter's photographs before its unveiling at the Auto Expo.

The self-balancing Liger electric scooter comes blending retro styling with modern features. At the very first glance, it appears influenced by the classic Vespa design. However, the distinctive styling elements are clearly visible. At the front, the scooter gets a delta-shaped LED headlamp positioned at the front apron, while there is a sleek horizontal LED daytime running light (DRL) at the top. The front cowl also houses the roundish LED turn indicators.

Liger electric scooter adopts a retro-themed style and gets modern features.

Other features of the Liger self-balancing electric scooter include an all-digital instrument cluster, a wide and comfortable seat, a grab rail at the back, an LED taillight, telescopic suspension at the front etc. While the colour options of this e-scooter have not been disclosed, one of them will be Matte Red. It runs on alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers. For braking duty, the front wheel comes equipped with a disc bake, while the rear one gets a drum brake.

The manufacturer claims that this electric scooter gets revolutionary technology that has been developed in-house in India. This technology is claimed to enhance rider safety of the electric scooter significantly while ensuring better rider comfort and convenience compared to any other traditional scooter.

