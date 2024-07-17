Exclusive look: Check out India-bound Cloud EV from JSW MG Motor

The MG Cloud EV (electric vehicle) is all set for its India debut ahead of the festive season. Now while JSW MG Motor India has two EVs in the form of the premium ZS EV and the ultra compact Comet EV, the MG Cloud EV is perhaps the biggest bet in the electric space from the brand yet. And there is good enough reason why.

The Cloud EV will be the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor, after ZS EV and Comet EV.The Cloud EV is a crossover utility vehicle with the

The MG Cloud EV has been spotted on test runs - in complete or partial camouflage - in India in recent times but HT Auto team recently got to see it in its entire glory. Displayed under the Wuling brand, the Cloud EV received a fair degree of attention at the ongoing 2024 Indonesian International Auto Show in Jakarta. And it is this same model that will make its way to India ahead of the festive period.

MG Cloud EV: What is it like on the outside?

The Cloud EV is a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) and in this alone, there is a different path that MG is trying to take. While expected to rival the Tata Nexon EV and the XUV400, the Cloud EV ditches the SUV body form for a more practical urban vehicle-like visual appeal. The front of the Cloud EV is likely to polarise opinions to a certain degree but it manages to lean on the cleaner side of things. LEDs are used generously but still don't exactly overpower the face. The LED strip between the DRLs give the face some character while the LED headlights lower down in their blackened casing are decent as well. The front bumper gets the Black-colour treatment and has a chrome underlining.

The Cloud EV also stands fairly tall and is as long as many of the mid-size SUVs already available in the Indian market. But what is particularly impressive is that it has a very respectable ground clearance of 180mm. The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets two charging points - one on the left front section and the other on the right rear side. The windows are fairly big as well while there is a gloss black treatment stretching across the side doors which come with flush handles.

Over at the back, the profile is fairly clean with a single LED light bar stretching across the lenghth of the trunk, connecting the two LED tail lights. The boot comes with electronic operation for opening and closing.

Cloud EV manages to marry comfort with technological abundance.

MG Cloud EV: What is it like on the inside?

The Cloud EV is attempting to play in another level when it comes to cabin space and features. Because of its length and design, there is copious amount of space for passengers at the back. The space for feet is decent but the kneeroom and under-thigh support is outright fantastic even when the front seats are pushed all the way back. Additionally, all the seats inside this EV get a generous amount of cushioning which is likely to add to the comfort quotient of the vehicle. Lack of a floor tunnel further means that even the passenger in the middle is likely to be comfortable while three dedicated headrests, dedicated AC vents and reclining backseats are some of the other great highlights here.

Jump to the front half of the vehicle and the Cloud EV manages to marry comfort with technological abundance. There is a mammoth 15.6-inch infotainment screen that is the HQ of everything here. In fact, apart from switches for the windows, every other aspect of this vehicle is controlled using the main display screen - from headlights, audio control and HVAC system to even folding the side mirrors or ORVMs.

What the massive central display does, however, is make the rectangular drive display look puny. While both displays are sharp, bright and fairly easy to read, the driver display looks far simpler in comparative terms. Even the two-spoke steering wheel is nothing exceptional to look at while still packing in mounted controls and supporting adjustments for both reach and rake.

The overall dashboard layout is very clean and there are a plethora of storage spaces all around the vehicle. Two dedicated bottle holders on the dashboard itself, three cupholders on the centre console, additional storage space under this console, bottle holders on all doors and more space under the central armrest.

The colour scheme used on the display vehicle also deserves a thumbs up with no particular glitz or glamour inside the Cloud EV - apart from perhaps the 250-colour ambient lighting. Practicality, however is paramount and the front two seats can be reclined full flat or 180 degrees to possibly allow for power naps during charging sessions.

The Cloud EV under the Wuling brand gets a 50.6 kWh battery pack which allows it to have a claimed range of 460 km per charge.

Cloud EV: Battery and range

The Cloud EV under the Wuling brand gets a 50.6 kWh battery pack at its core which allows it to have a claimed range of 460 kms per charge. The battery can be powered from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in 30 minutes if using a DC fast charger. It isn't exactly known if the India-bound MG Cloud EV will also boast of similar specs when launched.

MG Cloud EV: When is it launching in India?

The Cloud EV is all set to touch down in India, complete with MG logo and branding, ahead of the festive period. MG India has a whole lot of EV experience in India even though it only made its debut in the country some five years ago. And it is this experience that the company would be banking on as the Cloud EV gets ready to rival Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

