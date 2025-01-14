Exclusive: Ampere to showcase new electric motorcycle concept at Bharat Mobility 2025

Leading auto component maker Greaves Cotton is all set to mark its presence at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and the company will be showcasing its complete range from components to two- and three-wheelers at the upcoming event. HT Auto can exclusively share that Ampere, the electric mobility brand of Greaves Electric, will be unveiling its electric motorcycle concept, marking a new direction for the company.

Ampere Electric Motorcycle Concept: What To Expect?

We got a sneak peek of the upcoming Ampere electric motorcycle concept that promises to pack a stylish design with a powerful motor. The image showcases the tail tidy, LED taillight and split grab handles on the concept. The teaser image previews a naked motorcycle with split seats and an upright riding position.

The Ampere electric motorcycle is expected to pack a powerful electric motor churning out between 8-10 kW. It will also get an LFP battery pack

The Ampere electric motorcycle concept will take inspiration from the Arctic Tern design philosophy, which in turn, inspired the Nexus electric scooter launched last year. The e-motorcycle also promises to pack a powerful motor churning out between 8-10 kW. The model will preview a new LFP battery pack that promises enhanced safety in battery technology.

Complete details on the upcoming Ampere e-motorcycle concept will be available on January 17, 2025, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The company also plans to showcase its existing range including the newly launched Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter. The brand also has a few more surprises lined up.

Bharat Mobility 2025: More EVs Incoming

Apart from Ampere, several electric two-wheeler makers will make their presence felt at Bharat Mobility 2025, including Ather Energy, Ola Electric, OPG (previously Okaya EV), and more. Moreover, legacy two-wheeler makers, including Bajaj Auto, Vida by Hero, and TVS, intend to showcase new offerings and concepts at the upcoming event, which should keep the electric two-wheeler space brimming with excitement.

We will be for Bharat Mobility 2025 on January 17 bringing you all the action from ground zero. Make sure to keep checking this space and our social media channels for all the latest updates. You can also check out our dedicated website for Bharat Mobility to find all the event news coverage.

