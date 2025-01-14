Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Exclusive: Ampere To Showcase New Electric Motorcycle Concept At Bharat Mobility 2025

Exclusive: Ampere to showcase new electric motorcycle concept at Bharat Mobility 2025

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 14 Jan 2025, 13:18 PM
Follow us on:
HT Auto can exclusively share that Ampere, the electric mobility brand of Greaves Electric, will be unveiling its electric motorcycle concept, marking
...
The Ampere electric motorcycle concept will be one of the highlights at the Greaves pavilion apart from a few more surprises planned

Leading auto component maker Greaves Cotton is all set to mark its presence at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and the company will be showcasing its complete range from components to two- and three-wheelers at the upcoming event. HT Auto can exclusively share that Ampere, the electric mobility brand of Greaves Electric, will be unveiling its electric motorcycle concept, marking a new direction for the company.

Ampere Electric Motorcycle Concept: What To Expect?

We got a sneak peek of the upcoming Ampere electric motorcycle concept that promises to pack a stylish design with a powerful motor. The image showcases the tail tidy, LED taillight and split grab handles on the concept. The teaser image previews a naked motorcycle with split seats and an upright riding position.

Also Read : Ferrato Defy 22 electric scooter to launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Ampere electric motorcycle is expected to pack a powerful electric motor churning out between 8-10 kW. It will also get an LFP battery pack

The Ampere electric motorcycle concept will take inspiration from the Arctic Tern design philosophy, which in turn, inspired the Nexus electric scooter launched last year. The e-motorcycle also promises to pack a powerful motor churning out between 8-10 kW. The model will preview a new LFP battery pack that promises enhanced safety in battery technology.

Complete details on the upcoming Ampere e-motorcycle concept will be available on January 17, 2025, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The company also plans to showcase its existing range including the newly launched Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter. The brand also has a few more surprises lined up.

Trending Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Raider
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon71.94 kmpl
₹ 85,010
Compare View Offers
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon26.5 kmpl
₹ 2.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Bharat Mobility 2025: More EVs Incoming

Apart from Ampere, several electric two-wheeler makers will make their presence felt at Bharat Mobility 2025, including Ather Energy, Ola Electric, OPG (previously Okaya EV), and more. Moreover, legacy two-wheeler makers, including Bajaj Auto, Vida by Hero, and TVS, intend to showcase new offerings and concepts at the upcoming event, which should keep the electric two-wheeler space brimming with excitement.

The Ampere electric motorcycle will share its design language with the Nexus e-scooter, inspired by the Arctic Tern design philosophy

We will be for Bharat Mobility 2025 on January 17 bringing you all the action from ground zero. Make sure to keep checking this space and our social media channels for all the latest updates. You can also check out our dedicated website for Bharat Mobility to find all the event news coverage.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 13:18 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS