EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why

The massive and still-growing popularity of the SUV body type is a common trend across most major automotive markets across the world. Car manufacturers are rushing in to oblige potential customers with SUVs of all shapes, sizes, prices and capabilities. But the advent of the EV or electric vehicle age could eventually slam the brakes.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 11:55 AM
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world. (AP)

One of the biggest design highlights of EVs is an aerodynamic body profile which helps these cut through air in a bid to offer an enhanced range. And frankly, SUVs just don't have this attribute in the resume. Citroen CEO Vincent Cobee, for one, is confident that this is one major factor that will deal a solid blow to SUVs. “The world of SUVs is done," he told AutoExpress recently, while admitting that the sales numbers at present may not showing he is correct yet. But he sees the aerodynamic profile to be a massive factor in the times to come. “On a battery EV, if your aerodynamics are wrong, the penalty in terms of range is massive. You can lose 50 kilometers between good and bad aero, and between an SUV and a sedan you’re talking 60/70/80 kilometers very easily."

SUVs will mostly also always be heavier than other body types like sedans and hatchbacks. Bigger batteries will add to the weight further still and this will have an even more of an adverse impact.

Little wonder then that Citroen is banking on a smaller body type to carry its electric ambitions forward. Here in India, the company is all set to launch the Citroen e-C3 EV which is essentially the electric version of the C3 compact car. And some of the best EVs - in terms of range - are also luxury sedan models like Mercedes EQS, BMW i4 and Audi e-tron GT. The best-selling EV the world over is the Tesla Model 3 which, while being comparatively more affordable than its siblings, is also a sedan.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen EV Electric vehicle electric car
