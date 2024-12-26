India's first solar-powered EV to offer 250-km range

Pune-based startup Vayve Mobility will showcase the Evo, India's first electric car powered by solar energy, at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The EV startup has shared the details of the solar-powered Eva which first made its debut at the Auto Expo in January 2023. The Eva that will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility event will be an updated version of the solar-powered electric vehicle.

The Eva solar-powered EV to be showcased next month aims to offer a practical and eco-friendly solution to urban commuters and help tackle daily challenges like limited parking, long queue to charge or refuel a vehicle as well as a cost-effective way to travel. Compact in size and best suited for city commutes, the Eva offers decent range and fast charging capabilities.

Eva solar-powered EV: Key features, range and performance

Vayve Mobility has shared key details about the updated Eva solar-powered car ahead of the Bharat Mobility debut. The EV startup said the Eva can offer a range of up to 250 kms on a single charge and 3,000 km free on solar annually. The Eva offers super-fast charging thanks to its high voltage powertrain technology. The startup claims the solar-powered electric car can add 50 kms of range in just five minutes. The solar panels are placed on the roof of the car.

In terms of performance, the Eva is also capable in city conditions. It can sprint from zero to 40 kmph in just five seconds and hit a top speed of 70 kmph.

According to the carmaker, The Eva is much more cost effective than other vehicles on offer. It said that the lightweight electric car will cost only ₹0.5 per km compared to ₹5 per km spent by a petrol car owner. The EV startup also said that Eva is ideal for someone who has an average daily commute of less than 35 kms and does not have a co-passenger often. “Eva meets the needs of evolving modern consumers. With the inclusion of solar power and smart connectivity, Eva provides a futuristic yet accessible solution for urban mobility, making it an ideal second car for families," said Nilesh Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Vayve Mobility.

The Eva also comes packed with features that are necessary in a modern day car. It offers smart connectivity features, seamless smartphone integration, vehicle diagnostics, remote monitoring and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: