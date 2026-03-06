EV retail sales grow sharply in February, with one major player losing ground

Electric vehicle retail sales in India saw strong growth in February, with both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers recording healthy year-on-year gains, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

In the passenger EV space, registrations rose to 13,733 units last month, up 44 per cent from 9,505 units in February last year.

Tata Motors continued to hold the top spot, with 5,568 registrations during the month. That’s a 38.5 per cent increase over the 4,020 units it recorded in February 2025.

JSW MG Motor India came in second with 3,312 units. Unlike most other brands in the segment, though, its numbers slipped slightly — down 5 per cent from the 3,490 units it sold in the same month last year.

Passenger EV sales see strong growth

Mahindra & Mahindra saw the biggest jump among the major players. The company registered 2,913 electric passenger vehicles in February, a significant rise from just 508 units a year earlier.

VinFast Auto and BYD India followed with 384 and 306 registrations, respectively.

Electric two-wheelers continue to expand

Over in the electric two-wheeler segment, retail sales reached 1,11,709 units in February. That’s a 46 per cent increase compared with 76,722 units in February 2025.

TVS Motor Company led the category with 31,614 registrations, up from 18,955 units last year — a growth of 67 per cent.

Bajaj Auto recorded 25,328 units during the month, while Ather Energy registered 20,584 units.

Mixed results across brands

Hero MotoCorp and Greaves Electric Mobility followed with 12,514 and 4,724 units, respectively.

Ola Electric Mobility, however, saw its sales fall sharply. The company registered 3,968 units in February, down 54 per cent from the 8,675 units it sold in the same month last year.

