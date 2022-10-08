HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ev Maker Rivian Issues Recall Of 13,000 Vehicles To Fix Structural Defect

EV maker Rivian issues recall of 13,000 vehicles to fix structural defect

Rivian discovered the issue only in seven electric vehicles but is recalling 13,000 EVs as a precautionary measure.
By : Bloomberg
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2022, 16:35 PM
File photo of Rivian's R1T electric pickup at its plant in Illinois. (Used for representational purpose )  (Twitter/RJ Scaringe)
File photo of Rivian's R1T electric pickup at its plant in Illinois. (Used for representational purpose )  (Twitter/RJ Scaringe)
File photo of Rivian's R1T electric pickup at its plant in Illinois. (Used for representational purpose )  (Twitter/RJ Scaringe)
File photo of Rivian's R1T electric pickup at its plant in Illinois. (Used for representational purpose ) 

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. will recall about 13,000 vehicles it delivered to customers after discovering a minor structural defect.  Irvine, California-based Rivian will recall the vehicles because a fastener “may not have been sufficiently torqued," Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to customers that was seen by Bloomberg News. The nut could loosen fully in “rare circumstances," he added.

The company is recalling about 13,000 vehicles -- nearly all of vehicles delivered to customers -- even though the issue was discovered only in seven, “out of an abundance of caution." The company said it isn’t aware of any injuries resulting from the issue. The cost of the recall isn’t material, according to a person familiar with matter. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev
 
₹14 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | For EV maker Rivian, delivery headache hits as market shuts down coffers )

The recall is a setback to Rivian, which has only recently overcome production problems and parts shortages to deliver its EVs to customers in meaningful volumes. The company also had to deal with the fallout of an embarrassing U-turn in March to raise prices on preorders.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Rivian builds the battery-electric R1T pickup and R1S sport utility vehicle for consumers. It also has a deal with Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest shareholders, to build 100,000 EV delivery vans by the end of this decade.

“The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible," a Rivian spokesperson said in a statement. “We will make any necessary adjustments free of charge at one of our service centers."

(Also read | Rivian recalls 2022 R1T EV due to airbag sensor calibration issue )

Most customers will be able to get their vehicles fixed within minutes, Scaringe said in the letter, by tightening the fastener to a higher torque tolerance. A small percentage of vehicles may need to have parts replaced. 

Rivian was seen as the hottest new EV startup to challenge incumbent Tesla Inc., after a monster initial public offering in November and big-name Wall Street backers and strategic investors like Ford Motor Co. However, production challenges have sent the shares down 67% this year, though its reaffirmation of a goal of building 25,000 EVs this year helped trim losses. 

 

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2022, 16:35 PM IST
TAGS: Rivian EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
This brand new McLaren P1, which has not even clocked 500 kms so far, got washed away by floods after Hurricane Ian hit Florida coastline.
Brand new McLaren supercar worth millions washed away by Florida hurricane
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Honda's first electric SUV Prologue to launch in 2024
In pics: Honda's first electric SUV Prologue to launch in 2024
EV maker Rivian issues recall of 13,000 vehicles to fix structural defect
EV maker Rivian issues recall of 13,000 vehicles to fix structural defect
In pics: Ford GT LM Edition is an homage to brand winning 2016 Le Mans race
In pics: Ford GT LM Edition is an homage to brand winning 2016 Le Mans race
Ford GT LM Edition is the final special edition version of the supercar
Ford GT LM Edition is the final special edition version of the supercar
Watch: This man sleeps on a moving Honda
Watch: This man sleeps on a moving Honda

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city